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Miley Cyrus addresses feud with dad Billy Ray as he skips Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special

They were no contact for a number of years after he called her the ‘devil’s sk*nk’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Miley Cyrus’ family showed out in force for the premiere of Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, but her famous dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, was notably absent.

Throughout the four seasons of Disney’s Hannah Montana, Billy Ray Cyrus was a staple as show Miley’s dad, Robby Stewart. Miley and her dad seemed to have an incredibly close relationship, but unfortunately, it grew strained in later life.

It seemed to start in 2022, when Billy Ray and Miley’s mum, Tish, got a divorce. He later married Firerose, a singer he initially met on the set of Hannah Montana in 2007 when she was 22! Then he was caught calling Tish a “skank” and his daughter the “devil’s skank.”

It was all very messy, but Miley and Billy Ray managed to patch things up after her olive branch in the form of a song last year. He was able to feature in the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special as a result, and he promoted it on Instagram.

Miley Cyrus’ dad was in the doc, but not at the premiere

At the American premiere of the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, Miley was supported by practically the entire Cyrus clan. Mum Tish was there, as was her sister Brandi Cyrus, her stepdad Dominic Purcell, and his kids.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Billy Ray Cyrus was not in attendance, sparking a wave of fears that the feud had been reignited.

Speaking about her dad to Alex Cooper at the event, Miley addressed the feud: “I’m really excited for him to be here, because I know how much our relationship means to everyone that watched this show. I think when me and my dad are good, people, they feel better. It just feels good when the Cyruses are getting along.”

So Miley Cyrus and her dad seem to be on good terms at the moment, but that doesn’t answer questions about why he wasn’t there. Some have speculated that it was because his ex-wife was present.

Miley’s other siblings, Braison, Noah, Trace, and Christopher, were also not in attendance.

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Featured image credit: Disney

More on: Celebrity Disney Miley Cyrus
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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