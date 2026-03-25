Resurfaced Dylan Sprouse clip reveals hilarious reason Miley Cyrus ended relationship

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Miley Cyrus has revealed she secretly dated Dylan Sprouse back in her Disney days during the Hannah Montana anniversary special, and now a resurfaced clip reveals why they broke up.

To celebrate 20 years of Hannah Montana, Miley Cyrus hosted a special featuring guests such as Selena Gomez and Chappell Roan. Throughout the special, she was also interviewed by Alex Cooper, the host of Call Her Daddy. In one of the interview sections, Miley Cyrus let it slip that she had a secret Disney Channel boyfriend, and no, it’s not another Jonas brother.

“I secretly… Okay, Dylan Sprouse was my boyfriend. I think he was the cutest,” she admitted.

The pop star continued: “Yeah, that was my boyfriend. I think maybe it was rumoured, but it’s true. Confirmed! Dylan was my crush. Their dad would take us to sushi. I was into the whole culture, and it was a two-for-one! Like, bring the twin!”

Sushi dates as a preteen? Being a Disney Channel kid sounds nice.

An old clip from the Jimmy Kimmel show has added more context to their relationship, with Dylan claiming they only dated for “one day”.

“According to this magazine, you guys dated for one day. Is that true?” Jimmy Kimmel asked.

“When I was about 11 or 12, probably around that,” Dylan replied. “We met at her set, and we dated, and then Nick Jonas walked by, and then it was over.”

@alizawatches i thought this was old news but everyone seems to be shocked! i don’t know if dylan would appreciate this now 🤣🤣🤣🤣 but miley spilled the beans! here they are on jimmy kimmel in 2009 talking about it miley cyrus and dylan sprouse (zack of suite life of zack and cody, suite life on deck) used to date… i mean sure what the hell! #mileycyrus #hannahmontana #disneychannel #suitelife #dylansprouse ♬ original sound – aliza watches 🎞️

Ouch. The Jonas Brothers have recently spoken about the rampant dating culture during those nostalgic Disney days and admitted that everyone dated each other.

“Lots of memorable moments from the Disney days. We used to do Disney Channel games which was a good time,” Nick Joans told Buzzfeed. “They would collect all of us from the different shows and then put us together at Disney World. Really, it was like summer camp. We had the park to ourselves some nights, and lots of drama because we were all dating each other. It’s like high school.”

Nick elaborated at a Jimmy Kimmel show appearance, saying: “But what it really was was like Love Island on crack. They would put a bunch of like, teenagers in the Disney Park after hours and just say, ‘Let’s see what happens’.”

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Featured image via Disney