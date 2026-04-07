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Omg, two I’m A Celebrity All Stars contestants had a massive row and it got seriously heated

‘It was a lot more intense, it was hardcore’

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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So, it sounds like the I’m A Celeb all-stars jungle wasn’t exactly giving wholesome vibes this time around.

The new I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! South Africa series dropped last night, and one returning campmate has basically confirmed things got tense while filming. The spin-off series sees a bunch of iconic former contestants heading back into the jungle for another go, including Gemma Collins, David Haye, Harry Redknapp, Mo Farah and Jimmy Bullard. Despite the nostalgia, it wasn’t all friendly reunions.

ITV

Scarlett Moffatt, who previously won the show, has now opened up about what really went down, and it sounds like the camp was way more chaotic than expected.

Speaking at a media roundtable via The Standard, Scarlett said going back in felt completely different to her original stint. “Because we’ve all done it, I was like ‘oh, this is going to be a doddle’,” she explained.

Yeah… not quite.

“It was a lot more intense, it was hardcore. It wasn’t as harmonious as the first time I went in, only because I think we were all such big characters.”

She then hinted at what might’ve been behind the tension, adding: “I think a lot of it is this thing with like, and I’m going to put it in quotes here like ‘lad banter’. But banter is only banter if it’s with like consenting adults if everyone participating wants to participate in the banter.

“I think sometimes some people didn’t want to be involved but were even though they didn’t want to be.”

There are already reports of a proper fallout between Jimmy Bullard and Adam Thomas, and it sounds messy.

According to the Daily Mail, tensions between the two had been building before things finally kicked off during a challenge, where Adam allegedly ended up yelling at Jimmy in a moment that left him “speechless”.

ITV

The drama has apparently gone so far that producers have had to convince both of them to return for the live final. Which… is never a good sign.

Adam has also admitted the experience was way more brutal than last time he appeared on the show. Speaking at the launch event, he said: “It was completely different compared to the last series that I did, it was so much tougher. So it was tough, there’s no denying that. And I feel like I had my moments in there, like we all did. But I’m glad that I did it.”

For context, both of them have form when it comes to being big personalities in camp.

ITV

Jimmy was famously voted out first back in 2014 despite being tipped to go far, with some people thinking his “banter” crossed a line. Meanwhile, Adam placed third in 2016 after smashing an impressive 12 bushtucker trials, earning himself the unofficial title of ‘Mr Bushtucker Trial’.

Safe to say, this all-star series might be serving way more drama than anyone expected.

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Featured image credit: ITV

More on: I'm a Celebrity Reality TV TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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