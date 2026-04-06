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I'm just gonna reset and work out what to do

‘Can’t get any worse’: Love Island winner reveals he’s homeless with dog after lack of support

‘I’m just gonna reset and work out what to do’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Love Island winner Jack Fincham is still experiencing hardship, admitting he’s now homeless with his dog after a stint in rehab earlier this year.

After winning Love Island with Dani Dyer in 2018, Jack Fincham experienced a series of struggles. Amidst issues with drugs and gambling, where he blew through £1 million, Jack was jailed in 2025 over a “vicious attack” involving his dog.

Despite at one point “rebuilding” his life in Germany, Jack admitted himself to rehab in 2026, stating: “I am going to work hard and not let anybody down.”

He got out not long ago, but has continued to experience setbacks on his journey.

Jack Fincham is now homeless, but in a hotel

According to the MailOnline, the Love Island winner got candid over the weekend as he admitted to being homeless with his dog.

“I tried living in Liverpool, unfortunately the person I lived with it just didn’t work out. I thought I’d be getting more support from people close to me that haven’t shown that support. Listen I’m a 34-year-old man you can’t rely on your family all the time,” he explained.

“One thing they told me in rehab and it’s true, you’re not gonna walk out of rehab to a red carpet rolled out for you because it’s stuff you should have been doing anyway.”

He said he hasn’t got “much left”, and has been living in a hotel with his dog as he works out next steps.

“In case anyone is wondering where I am, I’m staying a hotel with the dog. I’m just gonna reset and work out what to do and where I wanna live,” he added. “Got my beautiful dog Elvis, without him I probably wouldn’t even be here to be honest.”

Despite that, there is hope! Jack is planning his future and is keen to get back into the world of TV and film.

He concluded: “There’s been a few struggles along the way and look I’m starting again from zero. I’m a very optimistic person and I just think it can’t get any worse than this. I’m gonna do my acting and get back into TV work. I’m gonna do all the things I said I was gonna do.”

In a follow-up post on his Instagram grid, he seemed more determined than ever to reclaim his life.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Jack Fincham

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
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