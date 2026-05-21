Zac has been caught liking another Love Island girlie’s Instagram post after Millie split

6 hours ago

It’s only been a day since Love Island’s Millie and Zac announced that they had split, and he’s already getting called out for liking another Islander’s Instagram post. Oh dear!

There are screenshots of Zac liking one of Jessy Potts’ recent videos, which she shared on 12th May, although it’s not clear when exactly he liked the video.

The post is a makeup tutorial reel where Jessy showed off her “fave lip combo,” a Kylie Cosmetics lip liner and matte gloss layered with a Charlotte Tilbury gloss, which Zac was clearly very interested in. He has now suspiciously unliked the post, but screenshots very clearly show his username @zacwoodworth underneath the caption “my fave lip combo”.

Zac and Jessy were on All Stars together and Jessy showed a big interest in him when they first met in Villa USA. She pulled him for a chat on the terrace and said: “I love an American.” He was pretty interested in her too, asking if she needed a tour guide to show her around the States. However, he ultimately decided to stay with Millie, and they remained coupled up until the end of the show.

He hasn’t deleted pics of Millie from his Instagram yet following the split, but people have noticed that he’s updated his pinned posts to represent his new single era. Zac has been showing Ciaran around Arizona for the past few weeks, but he’s flying back to the UK soon.

Announcing the break-up on his Snapchat story, he wrote in a statement: “Hey guys! Millie and I have talked about it and both love our lives where we live which makes the future difficult to navigate so we’ve decided we prefer to remain friends!”

“However, we truly have had the best time travelling and experiencing life together after the villa and appreciate all the love and support we felt from y’all. We’ll always remain good friends and I will always wish nothing but the best for her and forever be in her corner rooting her on.”

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Featured image credit: Instagram