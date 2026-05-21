Alexa finally reveals why she and Brennon got a divorce after Love Is Blind and it’s heartbreaking

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Alexa Lemieux has finally spoken out about the reason she and husband Brennon got a divorce after Love Is Blind. The couple met and got married during season three of the Netflix show, but broke up four years later. This was after they welcomed a baby girl together.

Despite the initial Instagram statement announcing the split looking amicable, the court documents detailing their divorce told a different story. It began to all appear much messier. In the petition, Brennon cited a “conflict of personalities” making their marriage “insupportable”. Alexa then claimed Brennon was at fault for their divorce.

Now, Alexa has finally opened up more about the reason her marriage didn’t work. “I had asked for it,” Alexa told Us Weekly’s He Said, G Said podcast. “It wasn’t because there was a lack of love on my part. I just couldn’t do it anymore. I was tired.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexa Lemieux (@itsalexalemieux)

She then clarified that the split was mutual. “My main thing was I just wanted my daughter to see what love looks like, and that wasn’t it,” she said. “It would be my biggest failure as a mom for that to be what she thought it was.”

Alexa explained she saw a quote on TikTok about relationships, and this was the moment she realised hers wasn’t right.

She explained: “It sounds so stupid, but I saw something on TikTok and it was like, ‘If your daughter was in the relationship that you’re in, would you be proud or would you be disappointed?’ I would have been really disappointed. That would have broken my heart. That was my answer, so why do I deserve this then?”

Alexa and Brennon welcomed their daughter together, called Vienna, in summer of 2024.

This is so sad!

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.