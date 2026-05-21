Louis Tomlinson is getting majorly dragged for not supporting his sisters financially

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It’s been a bad week for Louis Tomlinson. First, there were those fake rumours Zara McDermott cheated on him with Joey Essex and now a video of his twin sisters Daisy and Phoebe talking about the fact that he doesn’t support them financially has gone viral, and he’s getting majorly dragged for it.

On an episode of their podcast Tea with the Twins in January, the twins responded to a common assumption about them, that they are “both mortgage-free thanks to Louis”. “False. Absolutely false. This is probably the most common assumption, not just the mortgage thing, but the money thing around our brother, and I’m very delighted to set this straight,” Daisy said.

“We get no financial benefit personally from our brother in terms of, like, day-to-day life, cars, houses, anything like that. He’s very generous in terms of gifts, and stuff at Christmas, and things like that. And if something big came up in our life, for example, our birthday, our 21st, he was really, really generous. Even, like, emergency circumstances, he’d be so generous.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Tomlinson (@louist91)

Phobe added, “Everything we own, we have bought for ourselves. Everything,” before Daisy continued: “100 per cent, from our first car, our house, obviously, no help,” Daisy went on. “So yeah, that is completely false. Very easily assumed, a lot of people say that.”

A clip from the podcast episode has gone viral on Twitter and has over 3.5 million views, and people think it’s pretty out of order that Louis, with a whopping net worth of $60 million, doesn’t help out his family more.

“If I had £60 million in the bank, there’s no way I would let any of my family member suffer. Now I’m not saying you should split your money. But to not aid anyone is ridiculous,” one person said.

Another wrote: “Would I spoil them? No. But I would definitely support my family if I was that rich. Even if I didn’t like them. He’s greedy af.”

The sisters of Louis Tomlinson have publicly claimed that he refuses to support them financially, despite having an estimated net worth of $60 million 😬 pic.twitter.com/mra1c8BUst — GBMC 🇬🇧 (@GreatBritishMC) May 20, 2026

“He’s not even paid their mortgages? I know he bought a house for his two youngest siblings and their dad. Why not for all his siblings?” a third person added.

It sounds like Daisy and Phoebe are proud of the fact they don’t live off their brother’s money, as Daisy said in another podcast episode: “People think ‘Oh, they don’t work hard, everything just comes to them’. That is so not the case. I think no matter who you’re related to, you have to work hard for what you want in life. But people just think we’ve been handed it on a plate.”

We don’t know the backstory. Perhaps he has offered them more financial support and they’ve refused it. Either way, it’s really rubbed people off the wrong way.

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Featured image credit: Instagram