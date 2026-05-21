2026 Love Saves the Day outfit predictions

30 minutes ago

With one of Bristol’s biggest events right around the corner, the question on everyone’s mind is: “What are you wearing?” Love Saves The Day has been running consistently since 2012, and each year the biggest fashion trends seem to be celebrated. From flower crowns to snake print, if you are wondering which trends will be sticking for this years festival, and what all the Bristol students will be wearing, here are The Bristol Tab’s outfit predictions for this year.

Funky headbands

I am sure you’ve seen patterned headbands all over campus. Think trending stripes and polka dots, or even a plain pop of colour. The perfect way to add something unique to your outfit that doesn’t require a whole change in wardrobe.

Bangles

Welly boots

I don’t know about you but going at Love Saves last year, despite the bright sunshine and gorgeous weather, the mud was unbelievable. At least I hope it was mud, especially around the toilets. This year (please), wear something on your feet that you don’t mind getting a little wrecked. Welly boots, for me, are a must.

Track jackets

The perfect addition for when the sun starts to set, a vintage high neck track jacket is a staple of any British festival. This year especially, paired with a micro short or a baggy trouser, these jackets are bound to make an appearance. If you are looking to find one yourself, Vinted and Depop are always a good place to start. So many vintage shops in Bristol are stocked with jackets from the 80s and 90s, don’t be afraid to have a look. With Rizzle Kicks headlining this year, I am positive this baggy and oversized style will be making a comeback.

Lace all over

2026 has been the year of lace. Whether it is a small addition of lace belts or frills on the end of your socks, or something much larger such as a fully lace top, it is bound to pop up. There is something so classy and effortless about lace, the perfect addition to any outfit to add an element of chic.

The year for layering

I predict there will be some great experimenting with layering this year. Bristol is all for wild and wacky combinations, and we are here for it. Layering dresses over tops, skirts over trousers, scarfs, belts, anything. Push yourself out of your comfort zone this year. I mean, is there any time more perfect to experiment than a festival?

Bold makeup

This one is a definite. Graphic eyeliner, bright shimmers across the eyelid, non-conventional blush colours and placement. Makeup can add so much to an outfit, it can even make an outfit itself. Love Saves is all about community focus and embracing diversity, so it seems like the perfect place to take this push. I guarantee there is at least one person in your flat that is skilled at makeup and even if you aren’t, take some time to look up some inspiration. With the return of Euphoria and Y2K, I can see this making a huge comeback.