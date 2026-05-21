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Here are the five worst things you can do as a Lancaster University student

Let’s be honest, we’ve all done at least one of these

Isabella Frost | Guides
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It’s getting to the end of the year, so it feels only fitting to look back at our mistakes and create a guide featuring a few less-ideal moments from campus.

So whether as to help incoming freshers about the worst things to avoid or for well seasoned students to look back on, here are the worst things you can do as a Lancaster Uni student.

1. Get on a 41 or 42 bus going in the wrong direction

Picture this: the underpass is packed and the bus pulls up. No-one crowds towards it. Hmm that’s weird. You ask the driver for a single to town and he just looks across at you. The penny drops and you realise that the bus you have boarded is indeed going towards Preston and not Lancaster.

At least in this scenario you haven’t had to complete the walk of shame back from Galgate once you finally look up from your phone and realise that you don’t recognise the scenary even slightly. This is especially fun when the rain is pouring and you’ve got armfuls of shopping.

2. Underestimating how long washing takes

Circuit laundry is truly an institution beloved by all. An added delight is the extra 47 minutes you get to spend in a laundrette at 8pm. Set an alarm, come back to collect the washing and boom the clock has not budged from the time you left. Or even better when the timer starts to count up. Well at least it’s not too expensive (said nobody ever).

3. Nipping to Greggs for a quick, cheap lunch

Hundreds of students no doubt utter this very phrase every day as they leave lectures or even just before a lock-in in the library. The Greggs queue is an experience in itself, with time somehow flowing so much quicker when you’re waiting for your chicken bake.

When you finally get to the library, you’ve managed to waste approximately an hour and have successfully avoided doing revision for another day.

4. Being late for and missing lectures

It’s 9.01am and you’re running up the spine, desperately hoping to break the sound barrier and somehow be on time for your 9am lecture. Just this once, check in and leave. You don’t want to walk in in front of 300 people, completely understandable.

The issue however: Somehow this manages to turn into 10 lectures and before you know it you’re revising for a module having been to none of the contact hours.

5. Pulling an all-nighter to get that coursework finished

With a 24 hour library, Lancaster Uni clearly knows its students well. Somehow you may get eight weeks notice of that lab report or essay but it’s about 36 hours in advance of the deadline that it finally hits you. So in true student style, you stock up on monster and head to the library, submitting with 30 seconds to spare.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow the Lancaster Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Isabella Frost | Guides
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Add as preferred source on Google
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