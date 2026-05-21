Leeds University receives special visit from the Irish President

The visit to the university marks the end of the president’s first official visit to Great Britain

6 hours ago

Irish President Catherine Connolly has concluded her first official visit to Great Britain with a nostalgic visit to her alma mater, University of Leeds.

The President graduated from Leeds in 1981 after receiving her master’s in clinical psychology.

During her visit, the President spoke with the Chair of the university’s council, Alastair Da Costa CBE, and the Interim Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Student Education and Experience, Kenneth McDowall, as well as the University Council’s governing body.

Alastair Da Costa said: “Her remarkable career, from clinical psychology and law to elected office and national leadership, is an inspiring example of public service.

“We look forward to strengthening the enduring links between Leeds, Ireland and our international alumni network.”

Catherine also made the effort to connect with current students who are passionate about incorporating Irish culture within the university. This included President of the university union’s Irish Dance Society, Freya McCaughley, Committee Member Roseanna O’Hanlon and Leeds University Union Sport Lead Matty Walsh.

The students were grateful for the opportunity to meet the President and described the moment as “really special”.

Matty asked the President about her memories of running in the popular student area of Headingley, while Freya described her as “really lovely and friendly.”

Catherine’s time at the university ended by looking at archives and the University Library’s Cultural Collection. The collection includes Dracula by Irish author Bram Stoker, Seamus Heaney’s Station Island and a selection of Brontë family manuscripts.

Catherine said: “The links between Ireland and the north of England are incredibly strong and generations of Irish people have made Leeds and other cities across the region their home.

“I am particularly pleased to have the opportunity to return to the University of Leeds, where I studied in the early 1980s, and to see that the University remains at the very heart of the development of both the city and broader West Yorkshire region.”

Kenneth McDowall added: “President Connolly’s achievements will be an inspiration to our current students, showing how the knowledge, confidence and perspectives developed here can help shape public life beyond the University.”

The visit was a powerful reminder of Leeds’s diverse community and the importance of appreciating all of its people and treasuring their cultures and traditions.

Featured image via Wikimedia Commons.