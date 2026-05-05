The Tab

My chances of getting a graduate job are slim, so I’ve decided to do a Master’s degree

‘I clearly need a more impressive CV’

Lucy Eason | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

If you’re a recent grad who’s struggling to land their first job in their degree field, or a final-year student dreading having to face an increasingly tough job market, the phrase “panic masters” is probably one you’ve already heard hundreds of times.

While jokes about doing a postgraduate degree to avoid facing the reality of graduation and job hunting for another year are nothing new, the idea that completing a master’s degree might be the only way to secure a stable career is becoming increasingly popular.

It’s no secret that today’s graduates are facing a far tougher time in the job market than the generation before them. In 2024, approximately 555,835 undergraduate students graduated in the UK, compared to 357,560 in the year 2000.

That same year, the Institute of Student Employers (ISE) reported just 17,000 openings for traditional graduate roles. These include entry-level jobs at large firms, as well as places on graduate schemes.

Unsurprisingly, competition has become fierce, with a survey of 145 student employers finding that the average employer received 140 applications per graduate job in 2023/24 – a 59 per cent increase on the previous year.

In an attempt to set themselves apart from their hundreds of thousands of fellow graduates, an increasing number of students are now heading back to university to obtain a master’s degree. Enrolments for taught postgraduate courses in the UK rose eight per cent in the year to 2024/25, with especially large rises in fields such as finance and business.

Cameron Weston-Edwards, a 22-year-old politics student at the University of Leeds, is among the students returning to university in hopes of securing a graduate job.

After being rejected from an internship at a historical tour company in rural England, Cameron discovered that the role had been given to a candidate with an MA in History. This was the tipping point that convinced him that a postgraduate degree would be the best way to beat the competitive job market.

“If I’m getting rejected for that, the chances of getting a grad job are slim,” he said. “I clearly need a more impressive CV.”

Cameron has now accepted an offer to study an MA in political communications later this year. It was one of two Master’s programmes that he applied for, and was accepted by. When deciding which place to take up, the main driving force behind his decision was which would be more likely to guarantee a job.

Echoing the thoughts of many other recent graduates, Cameron added: “Employability was definitely the number one factor. A lot of people who do a master’s now do it because of the state of jobs market rather than a personal desire to further their education.”

However, postgraduate study doesn’t come cheap. For example, a master’s degree in Global Political Economy at the University of Leeds will set you back £12,750. And, with government loans for master’s degree courses being capped at a maximum of £13,206 per year, many students struggle to cover living costs while undertaking postgraduate study.

In March, the government announced a major employment drive in response to the mounting UK youth unemployment levels The aim is to unlock over 200,000 jobs for 18-24 year olds through £1 billion in investment.

Speaking on the government’s pledge to support young people in finding stable work, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

“Backing young people is one of the most important investments we can make in this country’s future. We are determined to tackle the rise in youth unemployment by expanding practical routes into work, boosting apprenticeships, and giving employers the clarity they need.

“These reforms underpin our ambition to create an economy that works for everyone, closing the skills gap and supporting more young people into meaningful employment.”

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Leeds Tab on InstagramTikTok and Facebook.

Featured image via LinkedIn

Lucy Eason | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Man jailed for raping Leeds University fresher in 1977, following DNA breakthrough

Attention students: The Leeds Tab editorial applications are open, and we want you!

Repayment reprieve given to Leeds Trinity students who were issued loans in error

Latest

10 celebs who skipped the 2026 Met Gala, and their varying shady reasons as to why

Hayley Soen

Some just really hate the entire concept

JP morgan

‘I own you’: More x-rated details alleged as lawsuit about JPMorgan’s Lorna Hajdini gets refiled

Kieran Galpin

She’s responded to the new claims

Celebrations in Morecambe announced for Eric Morecambe’s 100th birthday in May

Erin Malik

The comedian’s town of birth will celebrate his centenary with an exhibition and guided walks

My chances of getting a graduate job are slim, so I’ve decided to do a Master’s degree

Lucy Eason

‘I clearly need a more impressive CV’

Oop! The x-rated secret meaning behind Kim Kardashian’s outfit at the Met Gala 2026

Hayley Soen

‘I wanted something original, I didn’t want to cast my own body’

Met Gala 2026

‘Wtf are we doing?’: The huge backlash that caused celebs to boycott the 2026 Met Gala

Hayley Soen

Bottles of urine were left in protest

Here’s what’s going on with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet after *that* pregnancy post

Ellissa Bain

Everyone’s freaking out

Heidi Klum’s nude-illusion Met Gala dress is so trippy, so here’s how it actually worked

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She literally looks like stone

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter reveals her Met Gala outfit’s secret meaning, and I’m in awe of her genius

Kieran Galpin

Iconic doesn’t begin to describe her

Nottingham University handed legal letter after being accused of ‘spying’ on students

Ellamaria Viscomi

The ICJP outlined steps universities must take going forwards

One broke a major rule, so here are all the celebs who just attended Met Gala for first time

Ellissa Bain

I’m so suprised she was allowed to attend

The pop girlies bodied the 2026 Met Gala theme, so here are the best looks ranked

Kieran Galpin

I can’t talk about Cher’s outfit, it’s too painful

UCL among unis that paid security firms to ‘spy’ on Palestine activists

Finbar Seery

12 universities paid £440k to monitor students’ online activities

The touching real reason Bad Bunny went to the Met Gala 2026 dressed as an old man

Hayley Soen

I really was wondering

All the end of year balls you need to attend in Newcastle

Olivia O'Sullivan

Will you be the belle of the ball?

Bristol explosion latest: Two dead after ‘suspicious’ blast in Frenchay as residents return home

Ailsa Marshall

Police continue investigation after fatal Bristol explosion

iPhone

Erm, so it turns out we’ve been using the iPhone keyboard completely wrong this whole time

Kieran Galpin

Oh, well now I feel stupid

zendaya euphoria leaving

All the major signs that Zendaya might not return to Euphoria – and what she’s said about it

Francesca Eke

‘I’m disappearing for a little bit’

Murderer

What Doctor Caroline Muirhead has been doing after Netflix’s Should I Marry A Murderer doc

Kieran Galpin

She’s in a new relationship

There’s a ‘disturbing’ detail of Kitty’s strip scene in Euphoria that many people didn’t grasp

Francesca Eke

Many people skipped the whole scene in episode four as it was too shocking