The Tab

Attention students: The Leeds Tab editorial applications are open, and we want you!

Get your applications in by 11.59pm on Friday 1st May

Kayley Lincoln | News
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With the third semester quickly falling upon us, it’s that time of year to start our yearly search for The Leeds Tab Editors!

While our Editors for this year have done an amazing job, it’s officially time for the search to begin. For the 2026/27 academic year, the Leeds Tab is looking for a News Editor, Features Editors, Social Media Editor, and TikTok Editor.

Already convinced? Fill out this form before 11.59pm on Friday 1st May.

What is The Tab?

Established by three students at Cambridge in 2009, The Tab is a national media outlet that covers a wide range of topics, reporting on culture, news, politics, and student life. It was created with the intention of students writing news for students.

Our goal as journalists is to get students interested in news in an easily understood and light way, which allows us to be aware of what is going on around us, while having a bit of fun too. Overall, The Tab achieves over nine million readers a month. We work within local branches that span the country.

The Leeds Tab is our own branch of the national website covering all Leeds-based universities, including Leeds Beckett and University of Leeds. Reaching over 52,00 across social media platforms, we are a proud student-led team with a goal of making news easily accessible to our fellow students. Our articles are Leeds-specific, covering a variety of things, such as politics, culture, local and national news, and local trends.

This is an amazing opportunity for aspiring journalists. The Leeds Tab offers publication and team leadership experience that has sent previous editors off to work at all the big names, such as The Times, BBC, Vogue, Daily Mail, and The Telegraph.

What do I need to apply?

While no previous editorial or publication experience is expected, the only requirement for these positions is attending a Leeds-based university, which could be Uni of, Beckett, Arts, Trinity, or Conservatoire.

You should have an interest in writing and journalism, and a good eye for a story. If you are questioning whether journalism is the path for you, or are already set on being the next Rory Gilmore, the Leeds Tab is a great way to start.

Our EIC only asks that those applying understand the conditions of the role. While we always set out university as the ultimate main priority, having time for your role is important. If you think you can set aside a few hours a week for a position, then we’d love to have you.

Applications close at 11.59pm on Friday 1st May, so be sure to get your thinking caps on for what role would best suit you, but don’t fret, we’re here to help!

Read below for all the details. With such a range of positions open, you’ll definitely find one that fits.

Features Editor

I might be a tad biased in saying this is the most fun position within The Leeds Tab. As Features Editor, you’ll be responsible for making the Leeds Tab full of fresh and funny articles which can be as silly and over the top as you want. Whether you’re into Leeds culture, fashion, trends or even a fun and witty commentary, being a Features Editor gives you full creative freedom to reach your Carrie Bradshaw dreams.

Want some examples? This year has been full of amazing articles like…

Does this sound like your style? If so, here’s what you’d be getting up to as Features Editor:

  • Writing Features articles
  • Commissioning fun pieces to writers
  • Helping writers with writing, editing and technical help
  • Offering motivation to writers
  • Working with your fellow editors to ensure the running of the Tab goes smoothly
  • Helping your EIC host Leeds Tab group meeting with writers

As well as this, you’ll also have a hand in helping with general editorial duties, such as communicating with the Tab HQ, planning article releases, helping out with big stories, and general management. With the opportunity to have training from professional journalists, you can’t go wrong!

So if you think you’re a pro at the Leeds lingo, give this a go! You never know how well you can write until you give it a try.

News Editor

As News Editor at the Leeds Tab, you’ll be responsible for keeping students informed of all the big stories. Being a New Editor is a very important role, broadcasting serious and important stories ranging from political and crime-related to sensitive and inspirational achievements.

Examples:

Feel like this is the right fit for you? Amazing! This is what you’d be getting up to…

  • Writing up news articles
  • Sourcing and commissioning news articles to writers
  • Helping writers with writing, editing and technical help
  • Encouraging and motivating writers
  • Helping your EIC with hosting The Leeds Tab writers meetings
  • Working with your fellow editors to keep The Leeds Tab running smoothly

Like the Features Editor, you’ll also be expected to perform some light editorial duties, such as helping and supporting Editors, working with Tab HQ, and receiving training from professional journalists.

Being the News Editor is an important position; most stories are not planned and need to be written up within the day to ensure news is released within good timing. This means you need to be a quick planner and thinker. But don’t worry, we don’t expect you to be Bridget Jones-ing it, no planes will be jumped out of! Your fellow editors will always be at hand to talk off some of the pressure, as well as writers who you can commission stories to.

Social Media Editor

Now it’s getting fun… being The Leeds Tab social media means it’s your job to make fun social content and memes for the Tab’s pages, including Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

This year, we’ve had some great content. If you want some inspiration for your first post, have a look at what we’ve been posting recently…

As Social Media Editor, you’ll be…

  • Thinking and creating fun social media content such as memes, Instagram reels, TikToks, and Instagram stories
  • Posting Leeds Tab articles on social media, supporting the editors in getting articles seen
  • Working with Leeds Tab writers who may want to create social media content
  • Filming and creating vox pops around Leeds, interviewing students (this isn’t as scary as it sounds, promise!)
  • Working with your fellow Tab Editors, helping and supporting the team, and even picking up the occasional article if you want…
  • Grasping an understanding of the Leeds Tab audience, building up a fun and creative outlook
  • Working closely with our TikTok Editor to produce high-quality and fun videos

Like the other positions available, you’ll also have light editorial duties, such as working with your fellow Editors as well as communicating with the Tab HQ.

This is a fun and creative position at the Leeds Tab; we’re looking for someone who knows how to curate a viral post. If you consider yourself avidly online, this role is for you!

TikTok Editor

We’re looking for someone as brain-rotted-ly online as we are for this position. If you want to make some Leeds-centred TikToks while at Uni, this is the spot for you! Want to do an online trend in Eddy B where you can embarrass your mates in the process? Are you Leeds-maxing enough? How about a vox pop in Warehouse? Even a little 67 joke here and there, and a 0.5x photo slide thrown in, could set out some seriously fun content. If any of that sounds appealing (or even made sense), we definitely want you for this role.

You’ll be making TikToks like this:

@leedstabtok

*Amendment: Leeds University Boxing Society was accused of joking about domestic abuse, not Leeds University Men’s Boxing Society* What are your thoughts?? 👀👀 Comment below! Click the link in bio to read more🔗🔗 #leeds #uniofleeds #boxing #dance #studentlife

♬ ■ News News-Drone-IT-AI(963995) – ImoKenpi-Dou

@leedstabtok

Best place on earth💚 #leeds #uniofleeds #leedsbeckett #studentlife #loveleeds

♬ original sound – The Tab Leeds

What are you expected to do? Let’s see…

  • Creating fun and witty TikToks for our TikTok page
  • Working with writers who want to help make social media content
  • Tracking success on socials, experimenting with ideas and seeing what fits
  • Motivating Leeds Tab writers
  • Working with your EIC to help host Leeds Tab writers’ meetings

And of course, you’ll have some small editorial duties, working with your fellow editors to help the overall running of the Leeds Tab, communicating with the Tab HQ and setting goals and targets.

So there you have it! Each of these positions is up for grabs. If you think any of these are suited to you, pop in an application here.

Applications close at 11.59pm on Friday 1st May. If you have any questions about any of the positions available, please feel free to send us a message on our Instagram.

Kayley Lincoln | News
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Get your applications in by 11.59pm on Friday 1st May

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