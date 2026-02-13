Here’s where six iconic rom-com couples would go on a Valentine’s Day date in Leeds

5 hours ago

Winter in Leeds is finally coming to a close, bringing the end of having to queue up for the cloakroom after Bobby’s or worrying about slipping and falling down the dreaded Roger Stevens stairs on the way to your 9am. Fortunately- or unfortunately- it also means that Valentine’s Day is creeping closer, and people will soon be asking what your plans are and if you have any at all.

Whether you’re a singleton anticipating a night out at Rita’s with the girls, or looking forward to a dinner date with your beau, you’ve probably (okay, potentially) been watching your favourite rom-coms and wondering what they would look like if they were set in rainy Leeds instead.

Lucky for you, I’m here to answer the burning question of where the characters in six iconic rom-coms would spend their Valentine’s Day if they were in Leeds.

Allie and Noah (The Notebook) – A romantic stroll

If Allie’s the one paying, you could probably expect to find these two somewhere swanky like The Ivy in Victoria Quarter. However, given the values of their era, I think we can safely assume that Noah will be footing the bill. He’d agonise for a while before opting for an affordable, yet super romantic, moonlit stroll along the River Aire near Leeds Dock. The rats in the canal would only add to the ambience.

Viola and Duke (She’s the Man) – Watching a football game at Original Oak

Somehow, it’s hard to imagine Viola and Duke at a candlelit dinner. On Valentine’s Day, it’s highly likely they’d want to pay homage to the thing that unites them despite the very strange and highly unrealistic scenario that brought them together in the first place: a good old game of football. Original Oak is understated, has plenty of seating and boasts so many TV screens that these two could watch the game from every possible angle.

Kat and Patrick (10 Things I Hate About You) – A gig at Key Club

Kat would almost certainly see Valentine’s Day as a sickening example of corporate greed. However, she could probably be swayed by a ticket to the gig of an up-and-coming alternative band, and what better venue than Key Club? There’s nowhere in Leeds that says “we’re-not-like-other-couples” quite like it.

Elle and Noah (The Kissing Booth)- Arcade Bar then Call Lane

Elle would drag Noah into an arcade bar like NQ64, which he’d pretend to hate in his usual brooding manner before becoming wildly competitive at air hockey. Then, they’d wander over to Call Lane for a drink, with Noah using his charms to persuade the door staff to ignore the fact that Elle isn’t even 18 yet. Let’s hope that nobody on Call Lane gives her the eyes though, or she’ll be breaking up yet another one of Noah’s pointless fistfights.

Bridget and Mark (Bridget Jones’ Diary) – Fancy bar then Roxy Ballroom

After a few drinks at a sophisticated wine bar on Greek Street, Bridget would convince Mark to lighten up a little and do something out of his comfort zone. The boozy and bright-coloured Roxy Ballroom is exactly the opposite of his idea of fun, which would only make it even more romantic when he’s eventually secretly charmed by Bridget’s attempts at crazy golf. Throw in a few more drinks and he’d be making a love confession that rivals even the iconic “I like you very much” speech.

Belly and Conrad (The Summer I Turned Pretty) – Food and drinks at Hyde Park Book Club

Unfortunately for Belly and Conrad, Leeds is landlocked and also freezing in February, so the chances of a sunny beach trip are very slim. However, Hyde Park Book Club would provide them with the perfect sophisticated, intimate date that they were too busy mis-communicating to experience back in Cousins. The expensive wine and quality food might even bring them right back to that night in Paris that we remember all too well.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Leeds Tab on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Featured image via YouTube