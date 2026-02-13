Cardiff students, these are the best club nights to meet the one this Valentine’s Day

4 hours ago

Are you looking for love this coming Valentines Day? Planning on meeting the one amongst the busy Saturday nightlife this weekend? Or having a Galentine’s night out with your besties as they’re the best company? Whatever it is you’re doing, here are the best events and clubs to attend this weekend to ensure you have the best time.

Valentine’s this year falls on a Saturday, meaning it has got to be the best Valentine’s to date. You can have a long lay in on Sunday allowing you to be feral the night before. Over the weekend, many Cardiff’s clubs are offering unforgettable memories, classic pop throwbacks so you can feel the love with whoever you are celebrating with this Valentine’s.

From boozy brunch with the girls to singing your heart out at karaoke, Cardiff has you covered, and here’s where and when.

1. CIRCUIT

Circuit are offering two for one on all the tickets this Saturday, meaning you and your special someone or group can go for the price of one, making your night start off on the right foot, with endless drink deals and two rooms of music from R&B to club classics.

You never know your lover just might be waiting for you in the smokers, so make sure to go and find out.

2. POPWORLD





Popworld really seal the deal this weekend offering a wide range of activites and deals for you to pour your heart out to.

Start your Saturday with Popworld’s Valentine’s Bottomless Brunch from 12.30-3pm which includes delicious food and lots of good cocktails to really get you and your girls up for their famous unbeatable karaoke, with prices from £34.95pp. After that Bottomless Brunch it would be rude not to sing your heart out to some romance classics and channel your inner Celine Dion.

The best part is, that’s not all, the fun and love continues to spread as it’s 50 per cent of drinks until 6pm and then let the night take you away with their Saturday club sessions right through till the dark turns light and you never know who will be there on the middle floor it might just be the Mickey to your Minnie.

3. SLUG AND LETTUCE

On Friday 13th Slug and Lettuce is serving Galentine’s on a whole another level. With girl dinner being their love language they have got you covered with the perfect excuse to round up your besties to celebrate your love and friendship and, most importantly, Galentine’s.

With their set menu ranging from £13 to £20 which includes a drink along with plenty of upgrade options, it would be rude not too. It could be the perfect evening followed by a cheeky trip to Live Lounge around the corner to see some amazing live music and letting loose with the girls

4. BRODIES

If clubbing is not really your thing or you want to have a whole day filled with love and gorgeous vibes, then Brodies have just the event for you.

Excitingly this year they have teamed up with @sprout_sipandpaint to bring a fun activity for all to enjoy for the most romantic day of the year.

At 6.30pm on the 14th you and one other are able to enjoy a relaxing but heart warming night of painting looking over the breathtaking views of Bute park

Alongside a complimentary glass of bubbles whilst you relax and enjoy your February 14th and see how bubbles and paint pair together!

