Cupid is calling! How to pull off the ‘perfect’ Valentine’s Day date in Cardiff

Love is in the air. But so is the pressure of planning dates as uni students, dodging overpriced chocolate, bouquets and restaurants. As fun as it is to curate a Valentine’s Day itinerary, when it comes to it being “perfect” it only adds the bonus dose of stress and anxiety.

However, romance doesn’t have to mean grand gestures and impressing the other person. A little goes a long way. So before you panic-book a restaurant way out of your budget or plan an intensely overwhelming rom-com montage, here are a couple themed date ideas in Cardiff for you hopeless romantics.

Food with a side of flowers

When in doubt go for the classic. A nice atmosphere and good food never misses so why change what already works.

Located inside Castle Arcade, Maison de Boeuf brings the City of Love to Cardiff with two courses for £30 and three for £37.95. Italian cuisine is also a crowd-favourite and new in Cardiff located opposite the Castle Arcade entrance on High Street is Bosco Pizzeria, reasonably priced at around £15 to £20 for mains, you can’t go wrong with Italian food.

Both Bosco and Maison de Boeuf make fancy dining more affordable and effortless with their date-ready mood lighting. Flowers, chocolates or a gift on hand and this may just be perfect Valentine’s Day date.

Made with love

Memories can get lost in your head so what better way to save them than with something physical. Don’t get me wrong, taking photos for a lock screen or an Instagram relationship launch is a cute way to remember this Valentine’s Day, but something you both personalise together will always mean more.

Larks is a craft store hidden deep in Cathays who do workshops almost everyday. Specifically on Valentine’s Day, they are holding a silver clay jewellery making workshop which could make for a really cute customisable matching necklace moment with your initials. Peggy Pots in Canton is also a student favourite go-to crafts spot with a range of creative options.

If you want keep the date low-key and homey, strolling through the arcades and collecting art supplies from any craft store or Sostrene Grene in St David’s for a cosy craft date at home keepinh things simple but thoughtful. Why buy a gift when you can make one.

A bit of Heated Rivalry

A little competition never hurt anyone. If a romantic night in or a fancy restaurant isn’t up to your speed, Cardiff offers a variety of great spots to unleash your competitive flair. Located near Utilita Arena, Golf Fang is like an adult’s playground giving an immersive twist to regular mini golf. With a live DJ, an arcade and bottomless drinks all for £7.50 for students, Golf Fang is a guaranteed memorable Valentine’s date.

If mini golf isn’t intense enough, booking a bowling date at Discobowl might bring more heat. They are currently doing a Valentine’s Day offer of two games plus a pizza for £30 if you book online. If two games isn’t enough, each round is £5 for students and the arcade is the perfect follow-up to keep the game alive. A stop at NQ64 to keep the date fun and interesting is also a shout, with its themed drink and bottomless games on the weekends. This date would be perfect for gamer couples or couples who like some light-hearted, flirty rivalry.

The perfect date doesn’t have to tick all the boxes of an extravagant romance movie. Whether you going all out or keeping things easy, the thought and a little bit of effort will make any date, and more specifically any Valentine’s Day, memorable.

