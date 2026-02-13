Here’s how to have the perfect solo Valentine’s Day as a Lancaster University student

No date? No problem, remind yourself what the holiday of love is really all about

If you’re single it’s easy to try to ignore Valentine’s Day because it doesn’t feel relevant.

Love, however, can be important to everyone in some way, from the love you have for your friends and family to the love you have for yourself.

Instead of ignoring Valentine’s Day this year, here is your sign to embrace it via this go-to guide for local fun things to do and see in Lancaster.

1. Buy yourself flowers

Arguably, the most underrated form of self-love is buying yourself flowers, which shouldn’t be embarrassing regardless of gender or relationship status.

Who doesn’t love having a fresh burst of nature in their room? Hanging Basket on Brock Street is a beautiful little independent flower shop – here, you can help to support a small business for a reasonable price!

2. Spend time in nature

Lancaster is an undeniably beautiful city, with plenty of green spaces – the most notable being Williamson Park. Exercise is a guaranteed mood booster, so getting out into the fresh air is especially helpful if Valentine’s Day is not easy for you.

Alternatively, we have the privilege of the Lake District right on our doorstep, so you could even hop on a bus and go hiking.

3. Get some tunes on

If you spend your day wallowing in your room to Jeff Buckley, you’re letting yourself down for a disappointing Valentine’s Day.

On your walk in nature or about town (the castle being another gorgeous spot), put on some feel-good songs that remind you that love is not solely romantic.

A great artist for this is the one and only Olivia Dean, especially considering her most recent album is about this very concept. We promise: it’s so easy to fall in love with you!

4. Road trip

As we know, the Lakes are just a bus trip away. If you want to feel more adventurous, Morecambe and Blackpool are also a short journey away. Although they’re hardly Ibiza or Mallorca, you can’t begrudge a little seaside trip.

Whether you’re looking to sit on the sandy beach or lose some of your student loan on the arcades, the seaside is a great place to get out all and any emotions you may be feeling. Alternatively, Manchester is not far either – who doesn’t love a good bar crawl or gig in the northern capital?

5. A date with the movies

A good film can shift your perspective, and in this emotional season, a source of catharsis is crucial. You could pick a familiar favourite or a new title entirely and cuddle up with snacks and drinks at home.

Vue cinema or The Dukes are also great venues if you want to make a proper date out of it. Whether you are trying to redefine romance or find an escape for a bit, take some self-care time and be present with a good film.

6. Retail therapy

Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to treat yourself to all sorts of seasonal treats. Life, especially life at university, can get really tough sometimes, so it’s important to show yourself some love and appreciation by having a little retail therapy.

I’m not just talking about treating yourself to a coastal coffee, I mean chocolates, teddies, clothes, the lot. You deserve it!

7. Palentine’s

Although not a solo activity, Valentine’s is a great way to connect with all types of love. Love exists in so many forms other than romantic, and these deserve to be celebrated.

Grab your mates and head out on some dates! You could go have dinner, some drinks at Tipple, or even to the club to dance out all your emotions.

Platonic love is the most crucial yet underrated form of love, so give it some time and space (even if you do have a romantic valentine!)

