If Lancaster colleges dated: Who would be whose Valentine?

Swiping right and left, but make it between the Lancs Uni colleges

Isabella Laithwaite | Guides

With the season of love approaching, Valentine’s Day plans are starting to form, flowers are being given, and chocolate boxes are being eaten. Love is in the air for couples and for friends celebrating Galentine’s. 

However, what if we put matchmaking on campus, but between the colleges of Lancaster University?

What colleges do you ship together? Well, the tab has come up with some possible matches.

County and Cartmel 

We paired these two colleges as a long-distance couple on campus. So far apart yet so close, these two don’t let the distance get in the way.

Although the distance can create some trust issues, especially with Cartmel being very close to Lonsdale, they have faith they’re both equally devoted to each other despite being at opposite ends of campus.

Graduate and Fylde 

This college couple is a calm and playful combination. Graduate students, being the older ones on campus, are the collected, quiet and stoic type of partner to keep the energetic, a little stupid and golden retriever students of Fylde in check.

These two are perfect for each other and definntely give us ‘golden retriever’ and ‘black cat’ vibes (Graduate being the black cat and Fylde being the golden retriever).

Pendle and Grizedale

This one might be controversial, and perhaps you can think of another couple, but we can not get out of our heads how cute Pendle and Grizedale would be.

They’re so close together on campus that they’re practically irresistible to each other – we’d say their love story was friends first, lovers second.

Bowland, Furness and Lonsdale

Now, there isn’t an even number of colleges for everyone to be happy couples, so we are left with a rivalry, or a love triangle, if you will.

This is between Bowland, Furness and Lonsdale – we ship Lonsdale and Furness together, a partnership that would be super chill and fluffy.

However, the lovely harmony between Lonsdale and Furness is disrupted by the jealous gazes of Bowland College. Similar to Pendle and Grizedale, with Bowland and Furness in close proximity, it would be assumed they were the perfect match, but no.

Bowland is left without the loving embrace of Furness this Valentine’s and must endure unrequited love throughout February. But hey, Bowland, you’re in the hub of campus, there will be plenty more fish (colleges) in the sea, right…?

