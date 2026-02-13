University of Manchester students criticise world-first AI partnership with Microsoft
Students have questioned the educational and environmental cost of the partnership
Students at the University of Manchester have expressed concerns about the university’s AI partnership with Microsoft, which aims to “equip students with future-ready skills.”
The world-first partnership will see the university providing full and free access to Microsoft 365 Copilot for 65,000 staff and students by summer 2026.
The initiative aims to include advanced AI tools in everyday academic and research activity, preparing graduates for the modern workplace with these digital skills.
Though some have welcomed the use of AI technology in their studies, students speaking to Mancunian Matters expressed reluctancy due to concerns over the environmental cost and what the partnership may signal for the future of higher education.
Training AI models requires high energy consumption and produces carbon emissions equivalent to hundreds of households and AI data centres are often powered by fossil fuels, contributing to greenhouse gases.
Student societies like Manchester Young Greens and Manchester Trade Union Society, amongst others, have held events discussing AI’s effect on people and the planet.
Kate Holden, a current Master’s student interviewed by Mancunian Matters, raised concerns about academic independence, questioning whether deeper ties to major technology corporations risk reshaping education along commercial lines.
“It’s a business now,” she said. “It’s about making money.”
Kate also expressed worry that the partnership points to a broader over-reliance on AI systems and a shift away from independent thinking.
“They’re encouraging students to outsource our learning, rather than develop it,” she said, “we’re being told to prioritise measurable outputs like speed or productivity rather than critical thinking.”
Most Read
Though the university has stated that AI should be understood as a supplement rather than a replacement for human-led learning, Maria Ai, a current undergraduate student and president of Manchester Young Greens, told The Manchester Tab: “We don’t need to supplement our learning with AI, we’ve lived without it for so long.”
“We only feel like we need it because it’s making us lazier and more ignorant,” she added, “people should not be happy to outsource their thinking.”
Some students have also expressed disappointed with the university’s endorsement of AI use in higher education and research. They are dissatisfied with the university’s response to their concerns, particularly in the ongoing debate surrounding the use of AI technologies in higher education.
Featured image via Unsplash