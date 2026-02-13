University of Manchester students criticise world-first AI partnership with Microsoft

Students have questioned the educational and environmental cost of the partnership

Students at the University of Manchester have expressed concerns about the university’s AI partnership with Microsoft, which aims to “equip students with future-ready skills.”

The world-first partnership will see the university providing full and free access to Microsoft 365 Copilot for 65,000 staff and students by summer 2026.

The initiative aims to include advanced AI tools in everyday academic and research activity, preparing graduates for the modern workplace with these digital skills.

Though some have welcomed the use of AI technology in their studies, students speaking to Mancunian Matters expressed reluctancy due to concerns over the environmental cost and what the partnership may signal for the future of higher education.

Training AI models requires high energy consumption and produces carbon emissions equivalent to hundreds of households and AI data centres are often powered by fossil fuels, contributing to greenhouse gases.

Student societies like Manchester Young Greens and Manchester Trade Union Society, amongst others, have held events discussing AI’s effect on people and the planet.

Kate Holden, a current Master’s student interviewed by Mancunian Matters, raised concerns about academic independence, questioning whether deeper ties to major technology corporations risk reshaping education along commercial lines.

“It’s a business now,” she said. “It’s about making money.”

Kate also expressed worry that the partnership points to a broader over-reliance on AI systems and a shift away from independent thinking.

“They’re encouraging students to outsource our learning, rather than develop it,” she said, “we’re being told to prioritise measurable outputs like speed or productivity rather than critical thinking.”

Though the university has stated that AI should be understood as a supplement rather than a replacement for human-led learning, Maria Ai, a current undergraduate student and president of Manchester Young Greens, told The Manchester Tab: “We don’t need to supplement our learning with AI, we’ve lived without it for so long.”

“We only feel like we need it because it’s making us lazier and more ignorant,” she added, “people should not be happy to outsource their thinking.”

Some students have also expressed disappointed with the university’s endorsement of AI use in higher education and research. They are dissatisfied with the university’s response to their concerns, particularly in the ongoing debate surrounding the use of AI technologies in higher education.

A Manchester University spokesperson said: “The University of Manchester is giving its entire community of staff and students access to Microsoft Copilot, alongside training in how to use it effectively and responsibly. By doing so, Manchester graduates will be well prepared for the modern workplace, and all will get this opportunity – not just those who can afford to access it privately. This is in the same way as we provide many other software tools to staff and students, such as Microsoft 365, which is offered as part of our existing partnership. There is no question of any interference with academic freedom that is a fundamental value of our university.

“Around 90 per cent of Fortune 500 companies use Microsoft 365 Copilot, so it is important students are trained in the tools they will encounter when they graduate. The University chose Microsoft in part because of its public sustainability commitments: carbon negative, water positive and zero waste by 2030. A great deal of research taking place at Manchester already uses AI to reduce emissions, reduce waste, and tackle environmental challenges – and this partnership will only accelerate this work.

“Universities bring together people from different backgrounds, cultures and disciplines, and that mix of perspectives is where real learning, innovation and societal progress happen. AI can never replace that, but it can help us to do it better.”

