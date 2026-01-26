University of Manchester announces ‘world-first’ AI partnership with Microsoft

5 hours ago

The University of Manchester has announced its strategic collaboration with Microsoft in a world-first AI partnership.

65,000 university staff and students will receive free and complete access and training across the Microsoft 365 Copilot suite.

The University of Manchester is the first university in the world to offer universal provision across its entire community.

The announcement claims this university-wide rollout, set to be completed by summer 2026, “will equip students with future-ready skills, strengthen teaching and research, and help address the emerging digital divide through equitable access to the advanced AI tools within Microsoft 365 Copilot.”

The collaboration is part of UoM’s wider digital and AI transformation programme, focussing on building long-term AI-literacy to enhance productivity and efficiency in researching.

The university says the move “builds on Manchester’s 76-year AI legacy, from Alan Turing to today’s ground-breaking research, positioning the University as a leader in ethical, responsible AI adoption”.

The rollout will be delivered in partnership with the Students’ Union, trade unions and staff networks.

UoM says it will work closely with Microsoft to ensure transparency around environmental impacts and to be prioritising sustainable AI adoption.

Microsoft has expressed commitments to becoming carbon negative, water positive and zero waste by 2030.

Professor Duncan Ivison, President and Vice-Chancellor at the University of Manchester, said: “AI is now part of everyday life. Our responsibility is not only to make these tools available to all our students and staff on an equitable basis, but to use the depth of expertise across our university to shape how AI is developed and applied for public good. By embracing the AI transformation early, we are working with students, colleagues and partners to maximise the benefits and manage risks responsibly. The great universities of the 21st century will be digitally enabled – this partnership represents a significant step on that journey for Manchester.”