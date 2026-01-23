The Tab

University of Manchester sees significant increase in applicants over past five years

It’s official, UoM is the coolest Russell Group around

Jessica Owen | News

The University of Manchester (UoM) has seen a significant increase in its number of applicants since 2020, a UCAS report revals.

The data, which was published in UCAS’s 2025 end-of-cycle reports, shows that a whopping 93,195 prospective students applied for a place at the university in 2025.

This is a 23 per cent increase from the number of applicants in 2020, which sat at 75,640.

6,000 additional applications were sent between 2024 and 2025.

This data maintains the University of Manchester as the most popular Russell Group university.

The next closest university in terms of applicants is University College London, which saw 77,535 applicants in 2025 – meaning, UoM holds the title by an impressive 20 per cent lead.

The university appears to be most popular amongst 18-year-olds, with the largest increase in applications over the last five years coming from this age group.

29 per cent more 18-year-olds applied to the University of Manchester in 2025, versus in 2020.

This age group makes up 66 per cent of the university’s 2025 applicants, with 61,805 18-year-olds applying last year.

