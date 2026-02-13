Here’s everything to expect from semester two at Newcastle University

5 hours ago

With the semester only getting busier, we’ve rounded up the dates that are non-negotiables in a Newcastle student’s calendar, alongside a couple of cannon events to mentally prepare for (don’t say we didn’t warn you).

1. St Patrick’s Day

Possibly the best day of the year – maybe even better than Christmas. The agenda consists of one thing only: drinking. Paddy’s falls on a Tuesday this year, so it’s safe to say not one single lecture will be attended that day.

Jesmond will be swarmed with students all dressed up in their best green outfits and ready to drink as much Guinness as possible. But don’t expect to just stroll into the pub at 2pm, otherwise you won’t get in until it’s dark. The festivities begin from the minute the pubs open, so make sure you get yourself in the queue early.

While the Osborne Road pubs are the place to be, you can carry on the Irish dancing into town, where you will find lots going on across Newcastle. If you’re after a proper Irish bar, Katie O’Brien’s, The Dubliner and Filthy’s are the perfect places to celebrate. Wherever your night takes you, be sure to hug your Irish friends and scream “tell me ma” at them, whilst attempting some Irish dancing together.

2. Dissertation scaries

Unfortunately for third years, even when the sun comes out, the lock in must continue. Suddenly you realise you spent the last month revising for exams and forgot about that 10,000 word dissertation you have due in less than a month, or maybe that’s just me. We know it’s sad but in semester two, the Philly Rob becomes the place to be.

With everyone falling into a nine-to-five routine, the only people you end up seeing are the same library regulars, all stuck in the same boat as you. At least you’re in it together, right? Make sure you get to the Philly Rob before 10am, otherwise you have no chance of bagging your favourite spot.

3. Valentine’s Day

That dreaded date in the calendar, Valentine’s Day. A day spent surrounded by couples parading around Jesmond on the way to their romantic dinner, while you get ready for your traffic light social. But don’t fret, Vogue says boyfriends are embarrassing anyway, so get yourself to M&S for a Connie the Caterpillar, get drunk and celebrate the day of love with a Galentine’s night in.

4. Mid-academic year burnout

After a long exam period, the February gloom hits hard. But don’t panic, this is completely normal, and we all need to take a break sometimes. Whether that means hibernating in your room, focusing on a hobby instead of uni work or spending more time doing things you enjoy, it’s okay to step back. If you want to try something new, there are plenty of societies waiting for you to join, and it’s never too late to try.

5. Varsity

The rivalry continues in second term, with varsity beginning in mid-March. The Newcastle and Northumbria rivalry is one to watch and, with the sun finally coming out, Cochrane Park and Longbenton are calling. The rugby union varsity game takes place on 20th March, with the women’s game first and the men’s game after, so grab yourself a double pint as it should be an afternoon of entertainment. With many games across all sports at Newcastle and Northumbria, now is the perfect time to support your friends, housemates and course mates, and show some university spirit.

6. Here comes the sun

The best thing about second term is when the coats come off and the sunnies go on. Freezing walks to the library wrapped in 50 layers are replaced with longer days, consisting of metro trips to Tynemouth and barbecues in Jesmond.

There are plenty of places across Newcastle that come alive in the warmer weather, so take this time to explore parts of the city you’ve never seen before. Ouseburn, Quayside, Jesmond Dene are on your doorstep, or you can head slightly further out to Bamburgh beach, Whitley Bay or villages like Bellingham.

Whether it’s a picnic in West Jesmond or finally getting to sit outside Blanc, Newcastle is always better in the sun.

