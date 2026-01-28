Liverpool student accused of killing best friend says he has ‘no memory’ of fatal crash

2 hours ago

A Liverpool student accused of causing the death of his best friend told a jury he had no memory of the crash.

Matthew Bennett was driving when his vehicle hit a tree, resulting in the death of 20-year-old Christopher Tromp.

Bennett, 23, also suffered serious injuries in the collision on April 14th, 2023, Liverpool Echo reports.

The pair were travelling in Bennett’s Audi on Cobbs Brown Lane, Parbold, before Christopher was thrown from the car and suffered catastrophic injuries.

Speaking from the witness box at Preston Crown Court last week, Bennett told the jury he and Christopher had been best friends since year six. They spent time together as children playing video games and sports, and stayed in touch when Christopher went to Newcastle University in 2020.

Bennett started at the University of Liverpool the following year, in 2021, to study biochemistry.

The pair met at the Windmill pub the night of the crash, where they were seen on CCTV drinking lager, cider and Guinness, before leaving at around 10.30pm. Both men travelled to McDonalds in Skelmersdale, before heading back towards Mr Tromp’s family home in the village.

Bennett told the court how he had grown up in Parbold and knew the area “like the back of his hand”. He said he had travelled down Cobbs Brow Lane as a driver or passenger “hundreds of times.”

However, the car crossed into the opposite carriageway as it came round a bend, crashing into a tree. Expert witness PC Rachel Carberry estimated the car was travelling at 70mph when it left the road.

Christopher was pronounced dead at the scene and Bennett suffered multiple injuries, including a brain injury which left him unable to recall the events of the evening.

Giving evidence, Bennett, who is now working towards a PhD in neuroscience, agreed that his Audi A1 may be described as a “hot hatch”, with a top speed of 137mph. But he said he did not know if he was speeding on the night of the crash.

Bennet also accepted the 40mph speed limit was clearly signposted and that there was an obvious risk in driving in the opposite lane on the blind bend. He explained he could not comment on his own driving due to the memory loss as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash.