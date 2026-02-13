Here’s what your favourite Lancaster Valentine’s Day spot says about you

Calling all students celebrating a romantic Valentine’s, a messy Galentine’s, or just having a self care night in

5 hours ago

As we’ve (finally) made our way out of the never-ending January, it can only mean that Valentine’s Day is upon us again – if you couldn’t already tell from the red and pink colour schemes and love hearts that seem to be plastered everywhere.

The day itself is almost upon us, and whether you’re someone in a relationship, loving the single life, or that friend that is always something in between, the chances are that you’ve made your February 14th plans this year.

So, this is what your Valentine’s Day spot this year says about you as a student in Lancaster.

1. Cinema date

To be fair, this is never a bad idea for an outing – whether it’s with your mates or the first of many dates with a special someone.

A bit cliché it may be, and a great way to avoid first-date nervous rambling, but this makes for the perfect relaxed evening if that’s more your vibe.

There is much to be said about someone’s cinema etiquette that represents their character, which is why we cannot fault it as a date idea.

Did they keep trying to talk through the film, even though you kept trying to shush or ignore them? Did they methodically choose a film to watch, based on your interests, or have they just picked a viewing that hasn’t managed to sell-out? Have they offered to buy your cinema ticket or snacks for you?

Answering wrongly to these questions is what makes cinema dates flop so often today, and probably why so many people look down on this date night activity.

The Dukes are showing a myriad of films on the big day, including It Was Just an Accident, In The Mood for Love and Lesbian Space Princess. A full list of what’s on can be found here, if you’re that person who leaves planning to the last minute…

2. A wellness walk

This isn’t necessarily reserved for just the self-care girlies, but really, that’s exactly the energy that this activity gives off (meant in the best way possible).

Lancaster boasts a gorgeous range of walking routes, so why not take advantage of that, right?

There’s a high likelihood that you’re more concerned with preserving your own wellness than joining in on the mass panic and chaos that Valentine’s Day brings, and sticking to reaching your daily step count that you promised yourself you would stick to for 2026.

With your comfy headphones on and a day off from uni, you love using your spare time to keep yourself mentally and physically in check.

As a date idea, though, we might reserve some more judgement. Whilst this may be a student budget-friendly option, out-of-breath conversation as you walk alongside each other doesn’t exactly scream the height of romance.

But, if low-pressure vibes and not dressing up for a date is more your thing, then maybe this isn’t such a bad idea after all.

3. Going to Sugar

The date organiser is playing a risky game with this Valentine’s Day spot, and both parties need to pray they don’t bump into that failed talking stage from Freshers’ Week that fizzled out within just days of starting.

They’re clearly confident and not afraid to show off their horrifically embarrassing dance moves in front of you and the friend group, even though they probably haven’t had that much to drink.

Being completely honest, this is complete situationship territory and this night just lends itself for absolute carnage.

The lack of conversation you can have in the club is extremely limited beyond the odd shout or motioning that you’re heading to a different area, so is probably only an option if you’re off out with someone that you already know.

It’s perfect if you want to do something fun and more fast-paced with, and if somehow neither of you crave the intimate nature of one of Lancaster’s many restaurants.

4. Self-care evening

This is the one for the singles, those who can’t see their long-distance partner and the more relaxed Galentine’s celebrators.

Honestly, we would struggle to fault anyone who can’t find value in ordering their favourite takeaway, doing a full skincare routine and watching some reality TV – bonus points if you stay on theme and opt for Take Me Out or Love Island to get invested in some drama.

You’re low maintenance and self-sufficient – you know exactly what you want on your perfect chill night, and have just used Valentine’s Day as an excuse to do it.

5. A restaurant date

Yes, it’s another cliché, but it’s for very good reason. It’s likely that the table’s been booked for at least a fortnight before the day itself in fear of missing out and having to go somewhere that is charging double their usual prices for a set menu.

This date night spot lets you both get dressed up and enjoy each other’s company for a couple of hours surrounded by plenty of other couples doing the same.

You’ll also probably be the ones posting pictures of each other and your food on your Instagram stories for everyone to see, and annoying all the anti-Valentine’s Day brigade.

You and your partner are so soppily in love with each other and you want everyone to see and know it.

6. A chilled night in with your partner

Truly an underdog when it comes to Valentine’s Day. You’re low-key, thoughtful and a fan of just spending that quality time together – you don’t need anything flashy to say that.

The evening will likely consist of a couple’s “Dine In” deal that you just picked up from Sainsbury’s and trying to not ruin in your flat’s oven that never seems to work quite right.

You’ll put one of your favourite films on to watch together and just be content with getting to spend time together without any interruptions or distractions. So wholesome.

