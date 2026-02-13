Explained: Spider Noir’s super cool powers and deadly villains after Prime Video trailer

3 hours ago

The long-awaited trailer for the Spider Noir series has finally released, and it looks even better than we thought. While we wait for the first season to drop, here are Spider Noir’s powers and villains explained, so we know what to expect.

Nicholas Cage’s Spider Noir has some really cool powers

Spider Noir is an alternate-universe version of Spider-Man, whose aesthetic and world are reminiscent of a 1930s noir crime thriller. We saw him briefly in the Spider-Verse films, but now he’s getting his own fully fleshed-out TV series on Prime Video, with Nicholas Cage playing the iconic hero.

Just like the original Spider-Man, Spider Noir gets his powers from being bitten by a spider. He also gains similar powers, such as:

Superhuman strength

Enhanced senses and spider senses

Flexibility, agility and super sharp reflexes

But there are some key differences between the two heroes. First, Spider Noir’s “Spidey senses” aren’t as sharp as the traditional Spider-Man’s. Plus, even though he’s flexible and agile like Peter Parker, he also won’t hesitate to pull out a gun if necessary – something our sweet Peter does not do.

As Spider Noir is set in a 1930s-style world, the technology behind web shooting isn’t as precise as classic Spider-Man’s. Peter Parker’s webs can do super complex and varied things, but Spider Noir’s are more for one-to-one combat.

Spider Noir villains are way darker than Spider-Man’s

Spider Noir is an alternate universe Spider-Man, so he has some alternate universe villains. Classic Spider-Man’s villains, although terrifying, are based on sci-fi inventions and super science. But Spider Noir’s villains are even scarier because they’re just hard, gritty criminals and are just as lethal.

Instead of the usual tech-powered fights, get ready for cannibalism, extreme violence and sadism. I actually can’t wait.

Spider Noir comes to Amazon Prime Video on the 27th May.