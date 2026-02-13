Explained: Spider Noir’s super cool powers and deadly villains after Prime Video trailer
It’s way darker than classic Spiderman
The long-awaited trailer for the Spider Noir series has finally released, and it looks even better than we thought. While we wait for the first season to drop, here are Spider Noir’s powers and villains explained, so we know what to expect.
Nicholas Cage’s Spider Noir has some really cool powers
Spider Noir is an alternate-universe version of Spider-Man, whose aesthetic and world are reminiscent of a 1930s noir crime thriller. We saw him briefly in the Spider-Verse films, but now he’s getting his own fully fleshed-out TV series on Prime Video, with Nicholas Cage playing the iconic hero.
Just like the original Spider-Man, Spider Noir gets his powers from being bitten by a spider. He also gains similar powers, such as:
- Superhuman strength
- Enhanced senses and spider senses
- Flexibility, agility and super sharp reflexes
But there are some key differences between the two heroes. First, Spider Noir’s “Spidey senses” aren’t as sharp as the traditional Spider-Man’s. Plus, even though he’s flexible and agile like Peter Parker, he also won’t hesitate to pull out a gun if necessary – something our sweet Peter does not do.
As Spider Noir is set in a 1930s-style world, the technology behind web shooting isn’t as precise as classic Spider-Man’s. Peter Parker’s webs can do super complex and varied things, but Spider Noir’s are more for one-to-one combat.
Spider Noir villains are way darker than Spider-Man’s
Spider Noir is an alternate universe Spider-Man, so he has some alternate universe villains. Classic Spider-Man’s villains, although terrifying, are based on sci-fi inventions and super science. But Spider Noir’s villains are even scarier because they’re just hard, gritty criminals and are just as lethal.
- Norman Osborn is Spider Noir’s Green Goblin
- Otto Octavious is Spider Noir’s Doctor Octopus
- Adrien Toomes is Spider Noir’s Vulture
Instead of the usual tech-powered fights, get ready for cannibalism, extreme violence and sadism. I actually can’t wait.
Spider Noir comes to Amazon Prime Video on the 27th May.
Featured image via Prime Video