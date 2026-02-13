From romantic restaurants to mini golf: We’re upgrading our Valentine’s Day in York for 2026

Whether you’re looking for a restaurant reservation or fancy some pottery, York is the perfect city for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day: The one day of the year that is either excitedly anticipated, or dreaded (if you can’t find a restaurant reservation) across York.

While it’s long been stereotyped that Valentine’s Day is for lovers, we want to help spread the love and tell you how you can create a night to remember this year, no matter if you’re spending it at a romantic restaurant with your beau or at the club with your gals.

We’ve found the most underrated restaurants and best experiences for all the lovebirds and besties to try this February 14th – call it a Valentine’s Day gift from us to you.

Sushi & Bowl

Tucked away from plain sight in the centre of York is the hidden restaurant gem that is Sushi & Bowl, and what better time to try it out than Valentine’s Day.

With classic Japanese dishes ranging from Gyoza to Sushi platters, it makes for an affordable, intimate evening for all avid sushi lovers. And – since it’s Valentine’s Day – you and your party could even treat yourselves to a celebratory bottle of wine or pint of Japanese beer, making the special day even more memorable.

My personal review on this one? Love hearts all around.

Caesars @ The Minster

A classic Italian restaurant can be a staple way to dine out on Valentine’s Day, so why not spend it at the family-owned Caesars in York? With its quintessential homemade Italian dishes, you’ll fall more in love with each bite, whether it’s their focaccetta or risotto you’ve got eyes for.

To top off your evening, their two for £14.95 cocktail deal promises a range of tastes to choose from, pairing perfectly with their classic Italian tiramisu or cannoli for a sweet treat finale. Whether you’re looking for a romantic dinner or an evening full of laughter and love, Caesars is one of the best places to spend the special day.

The incredible view from Caesars’ restaurant tables can be enjoyed guilt-free, with 10 per cent off for York and York St. John’s students on weekdays, and a free soft drink with every pizza or pasta order. Getting treated by a classic Italian sounds like the perfect Valentine’s Day to me!

Roxy York

So, going to restaurants on Valentine’s Day isn’t your thing? Not a problem here in York, because Roxy offers the perfect place to spend your evening.

No matter if you’re with your partner or your gals , Roxy has it all – from bowling and pool to darts and crazy golf, there’s something for everyone. They’ve even got Karaoke rooms, so if you’ve got some liquid courage at the end of the night, you can spread (or sing) the love to the special people in your life.

As if it couldn’t get any better, Roxy also offers a 25 per cent discount on drinks and games for all students from Sunday to Friday, allowing for an affordable but unforgettable night.

The Hole In Wand

Speaking of activities in York that don’t involve a restaurant, an alcoholic game of mini golf at The Hole In Wand might be right up your street.

Its fabulous student ticket deal can treat you and your special someone(s) to a nine-hole course – magical potion, cocktail and digital photo included – for just £8.99! Though last tee time is at 7pm, The Hole In Wand makes for a magical start to your evening, where you can play to beat your pals or lover for the spot of golf champion.

A bit of competitiveness never hurt, right?

Paint and coffee at Bish Bash Pot

With the first week of semester two at York coinciding with Valentine’s Day, schedules can quickly become packed with lectures, socials and sports commitments taking up the evenings.

If this sounds like you – or, if you just prefer a more wholesome activity with your loved ones – Bish Bash Pot is the perfect place to come together and spend some quality time. From vases to trinket trays, you can create your own personalised work of art and grab a coffee from the in-store café, all while enjoying the company of those you love most.

Not only does Bish Bash Pot glaze and fire your art piece, ready for you to collect just one week later, they also offer a discounted price for members of some societies, once again making for a student-friendly way to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

In the words of Love Actually, “love actually is all around”. It’s not just in lovers, it’s in your closest friends – and what is love if not spending time with those you cherish the most?

Love, your forever Valentine – The York Tab xx

