THE YORK TAB IS LOOKING FOR NEW WRITERS

2 hours ago

As Semester Two begins, many of us are beginning to realise that uni is actually real, and the reality of ‘university’ is setting in. The questions of graduate plans are looming, which many of us don’t have the answers to. However, for those of us looking to pad out our CV, do something actually creative (and I don’t mean colour coding your notes for the 7th time) joining the York Tab is your answer.

What is the Tab?

The Tab is the UK’s largest student media company, and also the most influential. We listen to what the students want and produce the content they want to engage with. I’m not talking boring drawn out budget reports but snappy, fast passed articles about what impacts you.

Founded by a student at the University of Cambridge in 2009 we now span all major UK university cities, meaning you can find as anywhere (quite cool hey).

What this means for you is we offer you an wide audience who is interested in pretty much anything; from Love Island to grass roots politics. We have a readership which is ready to engage.

Why should you write for us?

Now, if I was to offer you the “professional” answer I would tell you it is fab work experience. The Tab works with massive brands and graduate recruiters, meaning there is opportunity everywhere; from ASOS to NatWest. Spending even a semester with us opens doors you wouldn’t have even know about otherwise. While are collaboration with our assistant editor in the London office gives you the opportunity to get first class journalism training. Even if you don’t want to be the next Bridget Jones, you’ll leave us with some top notch communication skills, which recruiters LOVE.

On a less serious note writing for the York Tab is genuinely fun (even if I might be biased), our article cover a series of topics and interests form: side quest bucket lists, to Roman Raid coverage, to deciding what your college says about you. Who knew you could benefit your future job prospects by going on a pub crawl?

Now if this is all sounding a little high commitment for you, do not worry. Being run by students we understand the concept of committing yourself to writing an article a week is daunting. That’s why we don’t ask that of you. At the Tab you can write what you want, when you want.

How to find out more?

If this all sounding like something that is for you, and you want to find out more, we have our first open meeting on Monday 9th February at 6pm in V/N/045.

We hope to see you there!

Much love,

The York Tab team x