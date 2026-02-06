Despite its diversity, accent bias runs rife in Bridgerton – and as a northerner, it stings

Diversity only goes so far when all the leading servants are northern

2 hours ago

I’ve always enjoyed Bridgerton and its Regency world, partly because I enjoy the scandal and dramas of the 19th century, but mostly due to its colour-blind casting and the conversations the series has sparked since it was first aired in 2020.

It’s refreshing to see a diverse mix of people playing otherwise white, upper class characters in any other period drama on TV and is something Netflix, and casting in general, should lean into more. But as someone who’s grown up very aware of my northern accent, it feels really odd that accent stereotypes are an active theme in the show.

We have Golda Rosheuvel playing Queen Charlotte and season four introduces Sophie Baek, played by Australian actress Yerin Ha. Despite continuity in the show that Eton still forbids women, there are strong waves of feminism through defiant female leads like Daphne, Kate and Eloise. Lady Bridgerton is of course, an incredible successful woman. All things which would be deemed unheard of at that time.

So the use of northern accents for the maids, footmen and servants of the show feels rather archaic in relation to Bridgerton’s otherwise progressive take on the period.

Anyone who’s grown up in the north is aware of the distinction. Even a hint of a short /a/ sound below Nottingham and you’re asked where you’re from.

Alfie, Irma, the working staff of Araminta Gun, have stunning broad accents. Part of why Mrs Varley is so warm is due to her northern charm. But in a show which proudly weaves diversity through its cast, forgetting to represent this identity marker is deflating to such a huge margin of people.

It doesn’t feel like an accident, it feels like a choice.

We’re yet to see a northern accent in a leading female role on Bridgerton – unfortunately, they don’t go hand in hand with what’s typically associated with a delicate, feminine woman. And this bias isn’t exclusive to Bridgerton.

Netflix’s One Day and Black Mirror’s Demon 79 are two rare examples where a Yorkshire accent wasn’t reserved for a villain or lower class character, and they’re so memorable because of it. They’re celebrated, in fact.

Season four of Bridgerton mirrors a loose storyline of Cinderella, so perhaps accent bias was chosen more deliberately this season. After all, no one seems to notice Sophie’s strong RP accent as odd for a maid in London, because she wasn’t actually born into that bloodline. She sticks out like a sore thumb against the other help on the show.

It’s a theme that multiple viewers picked up on throughout season four, with one asking: “Bridgerton is a fantasy world with race and class, so why is this being upheld? We all know it’s historically inaccurate and it’s just fun! So they may as well break the barrier of accent class too.”

Another called the choice “strange” and questioned: “If it’s set in London, surely the ‘lower class’ would still be southern?”, adding “Leave us alone.” Accent bias is rife in reality, and yet its not being filtered out of a seemingly diverse show.

It’s a topic that’s been exhausted, but the new season of Bridgerton serves as proof that it’s a conversation that’s still needed to be heard. And it’s one I’ll keep bringing to the table until I stop getting asked why I’m talking “funny.”

Netflix has been approached for comment.