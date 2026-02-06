The Tab
Here’s exactly who every Bridgerton is dressed as at the ball, and the hidden meanings why

Pirate Colin is back and nature is healed

I could watch an eight-hour-long version of just the masquerade ball from Bridgerton season four. You are forgiven if you were too busy hyperventilating over Benedict to notice all the clever details from this episode. Here’s a thorough guide to who all the Bridgertons are dressed up as at the masquerade ball, and the hidden meanings behind their outfits.

Lady Violet

bridgerton violet ball

In the script for Bridgerton, Violet is dressed up as Queen Elizabeth I. However, the costume designer worried this was “too severe” for her, especially as she is softer and more romantic in season four.

Violet’s outfit was changed to Titania, the Queen of Fairies. Titania is famous for being a character in Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. This episode of Bridgerton actually has a few hidden illusions to this play. The strings piece of music that plays, Midnight in a Woodland Forest, was also inspired by A Midsummer Night’s Dream. See, Bridgerton is very intellectual.

Benedict

benedict bridgerton ball

He isn’t dressed as a specific character or historical figure. This was an intentional choice of the wardrobe department. They didn’t want Benedict’s clothes to distract from his dazzle.

The costume team explained in Tudum: “We based Benedict’s masquerade ball look on Shakespeare in Love. He has to wear the clothing; it can’t wear him. The goal is that you don’t remember what he’s wearing to the ball — you remember him.”

The cheeky (if anachronistic) reference to Shakespeare links to the theme of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Colin and Penelope

polin as pirates

Do you remember Colin’s glow-up at the start of season three? Plenty of Bridgerton viewers nicknamed the look “Pirate Colin”. In the book An Offer from a Gentleman, Colin does actually wear a pirate outfit. The costume team fully committed to this theme. They changed the book and dressed Penelope up as a pirate as well.

Nicola Coughlan told Tudum: “Colin’s return to the sexy pirate is fantastic. Fans didn’t get to see enough of it. I’m like, ‘Why not more?’ Seasons five, six, seven… let’s bring the pirate back every time.”

Fine by me.

Eloise

eloise joan of arc

Although this isn’t specified within the Netflix show, we know from the books (and from cast interviews) that Eloise is dressed up as Joan of Arc.  I absolutely buy that Eloise would choose to embody this feminist icon.

The reason the outfit is blue is because the wardrobe team feared more metallic armour would detract from Sophie’s silver dress.

Francesca and John

francesca john

Some Bridgerton viewers speculated if Francesca and John were dressed as black and white swans at the ball. However, this wasn’t the costume team’s intention. They are supposed to be too introverted to wear flashy costumes. If you look closely, you’ll see John’s mask is made of tartan, which is a cute touch.

Hyacinth

hyacinth mask

Her mask has the harlequin pattern which is associated with jesters (or the jesters on playing cards, anyway). This makes total sense, as Hyacinth is also misbehaving, and is desperate to entertain people.

