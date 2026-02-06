Seven resolutions you’ll actually stick to this year!

2 hours ago

As February rolls around, many of us are looking at our January 1st resolutions and laughing hysterically (well, at least I am).

Every year many of us commitment ourselves to completely unsustainable resolutions from the classic I’m going to run a marathon this year to I’m quitting sugar. Neither of these were ever going to happen and quite frankly they would probably make you miserable. Especially considering the tendency of uni students to reward themselves with ‘sweet treats’ at any convenience.

So now we have had our wake up call to realise none of these actually going to happen, it’s time to reassess our resolutions and make some which are actually practical. In order to aid this, here’s my personal list of 7 resolutions I will ‘attempt to’ achieve this semester. Big emphasis on attempt.

1. Join a New Society

As we reach Semester 2 many of us begin to feel like we’re living in groundhog day or week, repeating the same routines of week in, week out with the same people. While there is nothing wrong with seeing the same group of friends each (trust me I’ve faced the co-dependency accusations), but uni is one of the only times in our lives meeting new people is so easily accessible to us.

Societies offer the perfect and easiest solution to this, through joining a new society not only do you get to try out a new skill or hobby but you expose yourself to a totally new group of people. Opportunities we wouldn’t get otherwise.

Conveniently for you we have compiled the master list of the BEST societies at York, or if your feeling creative why not wander on down to our open meeting on February 9th in V/N/ 045.

2. Fix my Sleep Schedule

I hate to be the bearer of bad news but going to bed at 3 am and waking up at some point in the afternoon is not actually normal. Nor is it good for your mental or physical health. While you don’t necessarily need to be going to bed at 8pm every night, establishing a routine of a bed time of some point before mind night and waking up maybe before 9am will do wonder for your mental and physical health.

It may be a rather boring resolution to make, but it’s an easy one to stick to. Allowing you to get a greater serotonin boost than the kudos you’ll get for the one run you’ll log on Strava this year.

3. Actually stick to my meal plan

Again, I hate to sound like your mother, but meal plans are an brilliant way to improve your year. Not only are they lovely for your bank account but their fantastic for saving you time and improving your general health. Planning what you are going to eat each week and not defaulting to the frozen food aisle in Lidl on your weekly shop will save you wonder.

However, don’t over commit. Being a uni student often means plans sometimes change on a whim, and these changes don’t align with your spontaneity. Planning 4 to 5 dinners a week means you have room to accommodate this, without ending the week with 5 different meals your still meant to eat. (Because no one really likes 4 day old stir fry that much anyway…)

4. Shop Sustainably

On the topic of money saving, it’s time to check your shopping addiction. From someone who loves clothes, sometimes you simply can’t help yourself but to by that new top. However those small purchases add up and aren’t strictly necessary. Nor are they sustainable.

That’s why if I am going to shop this year I am going to intend to be more sustainable and mindful with my purchase, checking vinted and charity shops before immediately defaulting to ASOS.

This small resolution will not only make a big difference to your bank account, but also the world around us challenging the monopoly of fast fashion and the impact it has on the environment.

5. Socialise Outside of the Club (sorry Jason x0xo)

Halfway through my second year I’m beginning to realise I can’t actually always hack the club anymore. Don’t get be wrong I love a good night out, but as I look back through by camera roll of first year I’ve realised that I tended to default socialisation just to clubbing or drinking.

While these nights out have provided me with some rather entertaining stories (and a few rather unflattering photos), I want to remember more than just a club night and being able to recite the club playlist isn’t necessarily beneficial for your CV.

York as a city has so so much to offer, from restaurant week to its multitude of museums and independent businesses. Moreover, for many of the us this is the only period of our life we will live in this specific part of the country. As such we should take advantage of this moment to actually explore what this section of the country has to offer; daytrips to Knaresborough and Durham are so easily accessible. While also providing you with photos that you can show your parents when they ask what you have been up to.

By committing yourself to doing a different activity every other week, you’ll soon have memories beyond a Wednesday night out.

6. I control Uni, Uni doesn’t control Me

Summative season takes over all of our lives, with 4 months of freedom until Summer summative season, it is important to remember while uni is a part of your life it should not be your whole life. This year I am choosing to be conscience with how much time I spend on my degree.

Now I know at a surface level this sounds like I’m going to ignore it. I promise, I’m not.

Instead I’m going to try be more deliberate in treating uni like a 9 to 5 as much of possible – if I’m being truly realistic I mean a 10 to 6. It’s not a good work life balance to work until 11 pm 5 nights a week, you need to prioritise time to relax and recharge. Now while this may not be possible at all points of the semester (a girl can dream), it does encourage a better balance between your education and private life.

7. Be a Better Housemate

Following the Christmas holidays many of us relax a bit to much into our living dynamics, and forget there are no such things of cleaning fairies or nor cancelling walls. Instead, February is a good time to re-look at how much are you actually cleaning your flat kitchen or taking the bin bags out.

Remembering these small things, make a big difference to other peoples daily lives that you won’t even realise.

Without any more rambling, I hope this list offers you a new selection of resolutions which are actually possible. Don’t worry if you’re only making resolutions now, January was the trial period anyway…