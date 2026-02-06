The Tab

Here are the friendships and feuds of Love Island 2025 as they all unfollow each other

I can’t believe this iconic duo have split

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Okay, it has officially been over half a year since Love Island 2025, and it looks like the Islanders are over pretending to be friends with each other, so here are the friendships and feuds that have been exposed since.

It looks like Dejon and Harry are no longer friends

Dejon and Harry were besties in the Love Island villa last summer, but it looks like their friendship is officially over. After Harry dumped Helena for Shakira, his position in the villa divide shifted as he got closer to Yasmin and Toni.

Even though he initially said that he and Dejon were still friends after the series,  Harry wasn’t spotted at Dejon’s birthday party late last year. Now, Harry has made things official by unfollowing Dejon on Instagram. He hasn’t yet returned the favour.

Harry has also unfollowed Meg, Lauren, Helena and Tommy. The only person that unfollowed him back is Lauren.

Two out of the big three have officially cut ties with Meg

One of the biggest dramas in the villa last year was the friendship divide between Meg, Helena and Megan, who beefed with Shakira, Yasmin and Toni. They all came out of the villa saying there was a divide but the feud wasn’t as bad as it looked. Well, it looks like the truth has been revealed, as Yasmin and Toni have unfollowed Meg. Shakira still follows her though.

Alima, who has been very friendly with the big three since leaving the villa, has also unfollowed Meg. They all seem to be friends with Irish Megan, and hype her up in her TikTok and Instagram comments.

Yasmin barely follows anyone from the show

Ever the diva, Yasmin has basically unfollowed everyone on her season besides the big three and their partners, Alima, Megan and Connor. She’s been living her best life since the show ended, doing lots of modelling for brands like Miu Miu and even Google Pixel.

