A full investigation into how close Lucinda and Samie *really* were before All Stars

2 hours ago

Lucinda and Samie have gone from friends to enemies after that brutal pie in the face on Love Island All Stars, so it’s time to look at how close they really were on the outside.

Things got tense between them after Lucinda came in as a bombshell and picked Ciaran at her first recoupling, which left a sour taste in Samie’s mouth. During a heated chat, Samie said she thought they were good friends outside the villa, but Lucinda completely disregarded their friendship and brutally claimed they were never even close.

To clear things up once and for all, here’s a full investigation into their friendship before All Stars.

Lucinda and Samie first met three years ago

The pair first met after Samie came off Love Island the first time. She was on the winter series in January 2023 and finished in third place with Tom Clare, while Lucinda was on the reality show two years earlier, in 2021.

The earliest post of them together is a TikTok they did for PrettyLittleThing, where Samie had 10 seconds to pick Lucinda a whole PLT outfit.

Then they went to Tulum together in 2025

Things went pretty quiet between them until March 2025, when Lucinda and Samie went on a brand trip together to Tulum in Mexico with Peppermayo.

This is when they became good friends, and they posted a series of pics on Instagram posing together with the caption: “The moon and sun.”

Samie and Lucinda also filmed videos together for the Peppermayo TikTok and Instagram accounts throughout the trip.

Plus, Lucinda posted a whole vlog of the trip titled “come to tulum with me & samie !! (a slay trip)” showing they were hanging out the whole time.

Samie always comments on Lucinda’s Instagram posts

For the last few years, Samie has been consistently commenting on Lucinda’s Instagram posts, but Lucinda doesn’t comment on hers. Awkward!

Samie’s comments go right up to December 2025, just before they went into the villa, often saying things like “Omg obsessed 💗💗💗💗💗💗,” “Insane 😍” and “Woweeee😍”.

The bottom line: They’re just industry friends

And that’s literally their whole friendship. A PLT video, Peppermayo trip and a couple of Instagram comments. So, after a thorough investigation, I can conclude they are just industry friends. And nothing more.

Lucinda and Samie are pals through working together, but don’t choose to hang out together outside of brand deals. They post content together on social media, but they aren’t actually proper friends in real life and have never been close.

Well, I hate to say it, but Lucinda was actually telling the truth on this one.

Featured image by: Instagram