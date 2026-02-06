The Tab

A full investigation into how close Lucinda and Samie *really* were before All Stars

Here’s a rundown of their friendship

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Lucinda and Samie have gone from friends to enemies after that brutal pie in the face on Love Island All Stars, so it’s time to look at how close they really were on the outside.

Things got tense between them after Lucinda came in as a bombshell and picked Ciaran at her first recoupling, which left a sour taste in Samie’s mouth. During a heated chat, Samie said she thought they were good friends outside the villa, but Lucinda completely disregarded their friendship and brutally claimed they were never even close.

To clear things up once and for all, here’s a full investigation into their friendship before All Stars.

Lucinda and Samie first met three years ago

The pair first met after Samie came off Love Island the first time. She was on the winter series in January 2023 and finished in third place with Tom Clare, while Lucinda was on the reality show two years earlier, in 2021.

The earliest post of them together is a TikTok they did for PrettyLittleThing, where Samie had 10 seconds to pick Lucinda a whole PLT outfit.

@prettylittlething

Samie had 10 seconds to pick Lucinda a PLT outfit 😱 How did she do 🤣 #samieelishi #lucindastrafford #plttiktokshop

♬ original sound – prettylittlething

Then they went to Tulum together in 2025

Things went pretty quiet between them until March 2025, when Lucinda and Samie went on a brand trip together to Tulum in Mexico with Peppermayo.

This is when they became good friends, and they posted a series of pics on Instagram posing together with the caption: “The moon and sun.”

Samie and Lucinda also filmed videos together for the Peppermayo TikTok and Instagram accounts throughout the trip.

@peppermayo

Taking over Tulum tonight 😉🌴 @kelsey @SAMIE ELISHI @Kim Feliz @Amaya♡ @Tianna Robillard @Maria Georgas @Lucinda

♬ peaches and vcrs by dj d0mcab – d0mcab

Plus, Lucinda posted a whole vlog of the trip titled “come to tulum with me & samie !! (a slay trip)” showing they were hanging out the whole time.

Samie always comments on Lucinda’s Instagram posts

For the last few years, Samie has been consistently commenting on Lucinda’s Instagram posts, but Lucinda doesn’t comment on hers. Awkward!

Samie’s comments go right up to December 2025, just before they went into the villa, often saying things like “Omg obsessed 💗💗💗💗💗💗,” “Insane 😍” and “Woweeee😍”.

Credit: Instagram

The bottom line: They’re just industry friends

And that’s literally their whole friendship. A PLT video, Peppermayo trip and a couple of Instagram comments. So, after a thorough investigation, I can conclude they are just industry friends. And nothing more.

Lucinda and Samie are pals through working together, but don’t choose to hang out together outside of brand deals. They post content together on social media, but they aren’t actually proper friends in real life and have never been close.

Well, I hate to say it, but Lucinda was actually telling the truth on this one.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image by: Instagram 

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Read Next

love island curtis pritchard what past islanders say about him

Past Love Islanders’ mystifying accounts of what Curtis Pritchard is like in real life

This is exactly who is smoking or vaping in the Love Island All Stars 2026 villa

Sher Love Island USA and All Stars

What Sher is like outside of Love Island, when she’s not breaking up happy couples

Latest

This is what Lucy Letby’s tense life is really like now, according to a prison governor

Suchismita Ghosh

She is described as a ‘model prisoner’

Cardiff University students frustrated over ‘unfair’ ticket war for Welsh Varsity rugby match

Hawra Ghor

Thousands of Cardiff students battled it out in a randomised ticket queue

Bridgerton season four errors

All the annoying niggly little errors and mistakes people have spotted in Bridgerton season four

Hayley Soen

I can’t sleep at night

https://thetab.com/2026/01/28/good-lord-theres-a-new-teaser-for-the-gay-bonnie-blue-stunt-so-meet-some-of-the-1000-bottoms

Now that it’s ‘ready’, here are all the vulgar details of the gay 1,000 bottoms OnlyFans stunt

Kieran Galpin

‘We are beating Bonnie Blue’

This silly plot hole in Bridgerton season four means Sophie’s history makes no sense

Ellissa Bain

I’m confused

Here are the friendships and feuds of Love Island 2025 as they all unfollow each other

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I can’t believe this iconic duo have split

bridgertons at the masquerade ball

Here’s exactly who every Bridgerton is dressed as at the ball, and the hidden meanings why

Claudia Cox

Pirate Colin is back and nature is healed

what happens Bridgerton season four part two book

I can’t wait! So here’s what actually happens in Bridgerton season four part two, as per the book

Suchismita Ghosh

Spoilers ahead!

Is Lucy Letby appealing? What we know about the status of her conviction today

Hayley Soen

The Netflix documentary questions her guilt

Despite its diversity, accent bias runs rife in Bridgerton – and as a northerner, it stings

Francesca Eke

Diversity only goes so far when all the leading servants are northern

This is what Lucy Letby’s tense life is really like now, according to a prison governor

Suchismita Ghosh

She is described as a ‘model prisoner’

Cardiff University students frustrated over ‘unfair’ ticket war for Welsh Varsity rugby match

Hawra Ghor

Thousands of Cardiff students battled it out in a randomised ticket queue

Bridgerton season four errors

All the annoying niggly little errors and mistakes people have spotted in Bridgerton season four

Hayley Soen

I can’t sleep at night

https://thetab.com/2026/01/28/good-lord-theres-a-new-teaser-for-the-gay-bonnie-blue-stunt-so-meet-some-of-the-1000-bottoms

Now that it’s ‘ready’, here are all the vulgar details of the gay 1,000 bottoms OnlyFans stunt

Kieran Galpin

‘We are beating Bonnie Blue’

This silly plot hole in Bridgerton season four means Sophie’s history makes no sense

Ellissa Bain

I’m confused

Here are the friendships and feuds of Love Island 2025 as they all unfollow each other

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I can’t believe this iconic duo have split

bridgertons at the masquerade ball

Here’s exactly who every Bridgerton is dressed as at the ball, and the hidden meanings why

Claudia Cox

Pirate Colin is back and nature is healed

what happens Bridgerton season four part two book

I can’t wait! So here’s what actually happens in Bridgerton season four part two, as per the book

Suchismita Ghosh

Spoilers ahead!

Is Lucy Letby appealing? What we know about the status of her conviction today

Hayley Soen

The Netflix documentary questions her guilt

Despite its diversity, accent bias runs rife in Bridgerton – and as a northerner, it stings

Francesca Eke

Diversity only goes so far when all the leading servants are northern