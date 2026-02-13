Pucker up! We’ve ranked Liverpool’s best romantic pubs for a dreamy Valentine’s evening

2 hours ago

Valentine’s Day has slowly crept upon us, and whether you’re planning a low-key date, a Galentine’s pub crawl, or a last-minute “single gal” night out, our ultimate ranking of vibey pubs in Liverpool has you covered.

Just picture a dreamy date night sipping on a cocktail or getting the Guinnesses in before ordering a tipsy takeaway and watching a cheesy rom-com.

Liverpool’s pub scene offers everything from intimate spots to lively student hangouts, perfect for a relaxed Valentine’s Dau evening. If a cosy pub beats a fancy restaurant any time, then you’re in the right place.

10. The Shandon Bells

A newer Hope Street Liverpool pub serves perfect pints, toasties and great atmosphere. For those of you who love an authentic Irish vibe, without actually leaving the country, this pub is perfect. It’s lively and social, making it ideal for Valentine’s Day if you want to start the night somewhere upbeat.

9. The Cavern Club

Iconic and chaotic in the best possible way, The Cavern is a pub for anyone in Liverpool who wants Valentine’s Day served with a loud soundtrack.

It’s different from a traditional Valentine’s Day pub trip, but still romantic in a fun way. If you want a proper Liverpool experience, and want to celebrate the day of love in style, this is your spot – also perfect if it’s your first Valentine’s Day and want to give your date a true tourist experience.

8. The Bookbinder

Situated on Lark Lane, The Bookbinder’s warm, intimate atmosphere is perfect for Valentine’s Day pub night in Liverpool. Low lighting, rustic decor and plenty of small nooks make it great for a relaxed chat over a pint (or two, or three!). Ideal for those of us who want a quieter, more personal vibe without leaving behind the city’s charm, and not too far for the Smithdown Road baddies.

7. The Monro

It’s no hidden gem anymore, because The Monro’s roaring fires and dreamy beer garden seem to be on the top of every Liverpool student’s list of pubs when we’re thinking of a cosy night in.

There’s nothing more romantic than cuddling up by the fire with your gals, pals, or partner, and with their wide array of cask ales and crisp white wine, it just screams Valentine’s Day. Top that off with a pie or sausage roll, and you’re in for a dream date.

6. L’Apertivo

This cosy Liverpool wine bar brings a laidback European charm to the city. With warm lighting, a strong wine selection and an overall relaxed energy, it’s a great place to start the evening before heading out for your Valentine’s Day meal. A cheeky cocktail before hitting the restaurant? My dream date, cute.

5. Peter Kavanagh’s

A Liverpool hidden gem with plenty of personality, Peter Kavanagh’s is student favourite for a reason. The pub’s quirky decor, welcoming crowd and lively energy is perfect to avoid that first date awkwardness or a well deserved Galentine’s Day drink with your flatmates. It’s romantic in a chaotic but comforting way.

4. St Peter’s Tavern

Atmosphere alone earns this pub a high ranking. Stained glass windows, chandeliers and multiple floors give it serious character, making it memorable without trying too hard. It’s ideal if you want to impress your date with somewhere a bit different – plus the beer selection alone is incredible.

3. The Red Lion

This classic city centre pub nails the balance between relaxed and romantic. With its cosy corners and (I would say) one of the best beer gardens in the city, it’s great for dates that don’t want to feel too intense.

It’s low-pressure vibe is perfect for that mix of cosy chat and playful energy on Valentine’s night. Bonus points if you can catch the jazz or trad band playing a few tunes to soundtrack your evening!

2. Frederiks

Sleek, stylish and creating the most delicious Tommy’s Margarita in the city, Fredriks is a close second in the running for the Liverpool bar with the most romantic vibes. If you’re wanting a touch of elegance with a student budget, this is your place. Perfect for a first date, or a “let’s dress all fancy” kind of evening.

1. Petit Café du Coin

Taking the top spot for romantic Liverpool pubs, it has to be Petit Café. Serving Valentine’s Day romance on a platter, it’s ideal for long conversations over wine and a slower-paced evening. The French café vibe feels effortlessly chic, perfect for couples who desire something that feels genuinely date-worthy and romantic.

Whether you’re after candlelit wine, cosy pub corners or somewhere a bit more lively, Liverpool has no shortage of spots to suit your Valentine’s Day plans. From intimate date-night favourites to classic student bars, this ranking proves you don’t need a fancy restaurant to get the right vibe.

Whatever your plans look like this year, there’s a pub (and many pints) waiting!

