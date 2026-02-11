Here’s which romcom you should watch this Valentine’s based on your Liverpool situationship

3 hours ago

Let’s be real: Valentine’s Day hits different when your relationship status is “it’s complicated.” Whether you’re actively dodging an ex in Sydney Jones or scanning Concert Square for a specific face, the situationship is a rite of passage.

The day is approaching, and your situationship STILL hasn’t tried to make plans with you. Whether you’re seeking distraction or comfort from this, or still holding onto hope that they’ll call, these classic romcoms are an ideal backup plan for your evening, depending on the type of situationship you’ve found yourself in.

From the “ick” to the “what if,” here is exactly what you should watch this February 14th based on your current romantic chaos.

500 Days of Summer

Ever asked your situationship who’s side they’re on? We’re pretty sure this will tell you if you’re being led on, or doing the leading. Maybe it turns out that you know you don’t actually like the person, but you like the validation and attention that they give you. When they double text you get a mega ick and when they try to see you, you want to say no. You might have told them how you feel, but like Summer, your actions seem to reflect some part of you that wants to string them along. You might still find yourself making plans with them, but not this Valentine’s Day. Watch this for a reality check.

How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days

This romcom is best for those in a situationship with someone that you met under false pretences. You met on hinge, and at least one of you is presenting a version of yourself that doesn’t actually exist. If your talking stage feels like a strategic game of chess rather than a genuine connection, let Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey show you how it ends. Although, not everyone can have such a happy ending.

10 Things I Hate About You

This is about that one person in the friend group who used to be jarring until you found yourself accidentally kissing them in the middle of a crowded club. This is for the enemies to lovers arc. You spent months complaining about them to your mates, only to realise that the tension was actually… chemistry.

The Hating Game

You’re competing for the same internship or sitting across from each other in a 9am lecture. Everyone has had a work or course situationship. It starts with professional rivalry and ends with a lot of confusing eye contact over a laptop screen.

He’s Just Not That Into You

This film is best for when you’re in the denial phase, but you aren’t ready to admit it yet. You’re reading into the like on your Instagram Story as if it’s a marriage proposal. If you’re being led on but aren’t ready to admit it, this is the tough love you need. If you’re reading this list looking for a sign, unfortunately this film is the sign.

Bridget Jones’ Diary

This one’s for those of you that have an unrealistic crush. Perhaps someone from a lecture or the library that you’ve had your eye on for three months despite never having said a word to them. Maybe you should hit them up this Valentine’s, what do you have to lose?

Love, Rosie

You’re still hung up on a home friend or a romance from Freshers week that just never quite aligned. This is for the cliché that actually hurts. Whether it’s distance or timing, this film is for anyone wondering “what if?” about someone who is currently miles away.

Friends with Benefits

You tried to have something casual or a regular booty call? But inevitably, someone caught feelings. It’s the classic trap. Whether the feelings are one-sided or mutual, watching these will make you feel a lot less alone in your “casual” chaos. Let’s just say, I don’t envy you xx

Someone Great

You finally blocked them, and now you’re leaning heavily on your best friends and a bottle of wine. Sometimes the best part of a situationship is the end. This is about healing through female friendship rather than jumping into the next mess.

Always Be My Maybe

Reuniting with an old flame and realising the spark never actually died. This is a hopeful watch for anyone currently single but reconsidering a past connection. It’s about the possibilities of growth and second chances.

Maybe next Valentine’s Day you’ll have someone to spend it with, but for this year, which classic romcom are you watching tonight?