The Tab

Who is influencer Mishka Silva? Inside Tobey Maguire’s rumoured romance and HUGE age gap

She’s only one year older than his daughter

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Tobey Maguire has sparked major chatter after he was spotted getting cosy with influencer Mishka Silva at the Super Bowl on Sunday, and the age gap between them has people talking.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

The 50-year-old Spider-Man actor was seen watching the game from a VIP box alongside Silva, a social media model who is 20 years old.

Instagram

Footage from the broadcast showed the pair sitting close together among other celebrity guests while they watched the game and the star-studded halftime show, which featured a set by Bad Bunny and appearances from special guests.

So, who is Mishka Silva?

Mishka Silva is an American Instagram model and influencer known for fashion and lifestyle content on her account, where she shares modelling shoots, outfits and travel snaps.

She’s signed with DT Model Management and has collaborated with brands including Fashion Nova, where she has worked as a brand ambassador.

As well as modelling, Silva has hinted at broader ambitions in entertainment. In past posts, she suggested she’s interested in releasing music in the future. She’s also been previously linked to filmmaker and actor Crider Noah.

Why is everyone talking about the age gap?

Silva is around three decades younger than Maguire, and that’s what’s really driving the reaction. People quickly picked up on the pairing, with some pointing out that Maguire’s original Spider-Man film was released before she was even born. She’s also only one year older than Maguire’s daughter, Ruby.

Silva shared an Instagram Story from the game subtly including Maguire. The image showed her seated in a VIP box with her legs crossed, and a pair of black Nike trainers next to her that people think belonged to the actor.

Instagram

Maguire’s relationship history

Maguire was previously married to jewellery designer Jennifer Meyer. The pair separated in 2016 and share two children: Daughter Ruby, 19, and son Otis, 15.

Neither Maguire nor Silva has publicly confirmed a relationship.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock, Instagram

More on: Celebrity Dating Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Read Next

Bad Bunny

Bag packer to Super Bowl: Bad Bunny’s insane 10-year glow-up needs to be studied

Here’s why people are so freaked out about that super creepy Ring Doorbell advert

Adorable real reason Bad Bunny gave Grammy to little boy during Super Bowl halftime show

Latest

King’s College London hosts screening of footage from October 7th Hamas massacre

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

KCL’s Israeli Society and Stop the Hate group organised an event showcasing raw bodycom footage

Fire alarm causes University of Edinburgh Main Library evacuation

Jamie Calder

My diss in due in six days please don’t do this to me x

Bridgerton King George Queen Charlotte

What really happens to King George and Queen Charlotte as death looms in Bridgerton part two

Suchismita Ghosh

The real story is heartbreaking

bridgerton deleted spicy scenes simon the duke daphne polin

A peek at every deleted Bridgerton spicy scene we now know we were deprived of

Claudia Cox

Omg, we missed ten more ‘intimate’ scenes with the Duke?

Simon Cowell’s band December 10 debuted at 72 on UK charts and apparently he’s fuming

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They performed at Spud Bros last week

Super Bowl

P*rnhub exposes the videos people were searching for during the Super Bowl, and you all need help

Kieran Galpin

33 search terms saw a dramatic increase

Wait, the Winter Olympics medals are literally falling apart hours after athletes win them

Hebe Hancock

What are they made of?!

Write for us: The Sheffield Tab is looking for new contributors to join our vibrant team

Isobel O'Mahony

Come to our open meeting on Monday 16th February from 3-5pm at Sheffield Plate

Bridgerton favourite scene Luke Thompson

Luke Thompson just revealed his favourite Bridgerton season four scene to film, and I’m obsessed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I just love the tension of that scene’

Lucy Letby and child killer Beinash Batool are prison ‘friends’, and the details are creepy

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They allegedly spend hours together

King’s College London hosts screening of footage from October 7th Hamas massacre

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

KCL’s Israeli Society and Stop the Hate group organised an event showcasing raw bodycom footage

Fire alarm causes University of Edinburgh Main Library evacuation

Jamie Calder

My diss in due in six days please don’t do this to me x

Bridgerton King George Queen Charlotte

What really happens to King George and Queen Charlotte as death looms in Bridgerton part two

Suchismita Ghosh

The real story is heartbreaking

bridgerton deleted spicy scenes simon the duke daphne polin

A peek at every deleted Bridgerton spicy scene we now know we were deprived of

Claudia Cox

Omg, we missed ten more ‘intimate’ scenes with the Duke?

Simon Cowell’s band December 10 debuted at 72 on UK charts and apparently he’s fuming

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They performed at Spud Bros last week

Super Bowl

P*rnhub exposes the videos people were searching for during the Super Bowl, and you all need help

Kieran Galpin

33 search terms saw a dramatic increase

Wait, the Winter Olympics medals are literally falling apart hours after athletes win them

Hebe Hancock

What are they made of?!

Write for us: The Sheffield Tab is looking for new contributors to join our vibrant team

Isobel O'Mahony

Come to our open meeting on Monday 16th February from 3-5pm at Sheffield Plate

Bridgerton favourite scene Luke Thompson

Luke Thompson just revealed his favourite Bridgerton season four scene to film, and I’m obsessed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I just love the tension of that scene’

Lucy Letby and child killer Beinash Batool are prison ‘friends’, and the details are creepy

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They allegedly spend hours together