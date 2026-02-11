Who is influencer Mishka Silva? Inside Tobey Maguire’s rumoured romance and HUGE age gap

She’s only one year older than his daughter

3 hours ago

Tobey Maguire has sparked major chatter after he was spotted getting cosy with influencer Mishka Silva at the Super Bowl on Sunday, and the age gap between them has people talking.

The 50-year-old Spider-Man actor was seen watching the game from a VIP box alongside Silva, a social media model who is 20 years old.

Footage from the broadcast showed the pair sitting close together among other celebrity guests while they watched the game and the star-studded halftime show, which featured a set by Bad Bunny and appearances from special guests.

So, who is Mishka Silva?

Mishka Silva is an American Instagram model and influencer known for fashion and lifestyle content on her account, where she shares modelling shoots, outfits and travel snaps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISHKA CHANTAL SILVA (@mishkasilva)

She’s signed with DT Model Management and has collaborated with brands including Fashion Nova, where she has worked as a brand ambassador.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISHKA CHANTAL SILVA (@mishkasilva)

As well as modelling, Silva has hinted at broader ambitions in entertainment. In past posts, she suggested she’s interested in releasing music in the future. She’s also been previously linked to filmmaker and actor Crider Noah.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISHKA CHANTAL SILVA (@mishkasilva)

Why is everyone talking about the age gap?

Silva is around three decades younger than Maguire, and that’s what’s really driving the reaction. People quickly picked up on the pairing, with some pointing out that Maguire’s original Spider-Man film was released before she was even born. She’s also only one year older than Maguire’s daughter, Ruby.

Silva shared an Instagram Story from the game subtly including Maguire. The image showed her seated in a VIP box with her legs crossed, and a pair of black Nike trainers next to her that people think belonged to the actor.

Maguire’s relationship history

Maguire was previously married to jewellery designer Jennifer Meyer. The pair separated in 2016 and share two children: Daughter Ruby, 19, and son Otis, 15.

Neither Maguire nor Silva has publicly confirmed a relationship.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock, Instagram