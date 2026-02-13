The Tab
JURE MAKOVEC/EPA/Shutterstock

Condom shortages and cardboard beds: Inside the raunchy s*x lives of the 2026 Olympians

Apparently, the athletes have blown through 10k rubbers in THREE DAYS?!

Kieran Galpin | News

Though you might think they’d be too busy for frivolous activities, we’ve long understood that the Olympics is one filthy place with condom allowances, cardboard beds, and public nudity.

For quite literally decades, there have been sordid stories from the Olympic villages: Canadian, German, and Austrian athletes were caught having an o*gy in 2010, public s*x was all the rage between 1996 and 2004, and athletes were literally exchanging their medals for naughty favours in 1994’s Lillehammer Olympics. It’s not massively surprising, considering they’re all super hot and in peak physical condition.

It’s a major topic of discussion each time the Olympics and its wintery counterpart come around, so here’s what we know of the x-rated antics of the 2026 crop.

THANK GOD, there are no cardboard beds this year

@phebebekker

Cardboard beds in the Olympic village?! The question everyone wants to know🤣 #olympics #milanocortina2026

♬ original sound – Phebe Bekker|Figure Skater🇬🇧

During the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, athletes were p*ssed after discovering they were being forced to sleep on “anti-s*x” cardboard beds. Despite that, numerous athletes proved that where there’s a will, there’s a way. Tom Daly literally got into the doggy position to illustrate his point.

Thankfully, the officials in Italy did away with the cardboard beds this year. Praise the lord!

“Heard it here first: there are no cardboard beds. Well, as far as I know,” Team GB’s Phebe Bekker revealed on TikTok at the start of the 2026 games.

Grindr implemented changes, so Olympians can get jiggy in peace

Ahead of the games, and with safety in mind, Grindr implemented a bunch of features to protect gay s*x at the Milano Cortina 2026.

“When the Olympics come around, athletes face a level of global attention that doesn’t exist anywhere else — on the podium and off. For gay athletes, especially those who aren’t out or who come from countries where being gay is dangerous or illegal, that visibility creates real safety risks,” it said in a press release.

“Grindr shows users who’s nearby and how far away they are. In most contexts, that’s useful. In the Olympic Village where thousands of athletes are packed into a small area, those same features may become a liability. Someone outside the Village could browse profiles inside it.”

The app stopped its distance measuring feature, alongside making temporary messages instantly disappear and making it impossible for people to screenshot chats and profiles.

AHH, there’s a shortage of condoms

This year, the number of provided condoms was reduced from 300k to just 10k, and they’ve already blown through the supply three days into the event.

“The supplies sold out in just three days. They promised us more will arrive but who knows when,” an anonymous athlete told local Italian news.

Featured image credit: JURE MAKOVEC/EPA/Shutterstock and Yohei Osada/AFLO/Shutterstock

Kieran Galpin | News

Latest

Why being single in London this Valentine’s Day is not as bad as you think

Isabella Zbucki

It’s time to fully embrace your single status

Indoor Durham dates for a cold and rainy Valentine’s Day

Seamus Barker

Some ideas for things to do if the weather’s looking bad on Saturday

love island angel and ty 2025

A very detailed update on what happened to Angel and Ty in the six months since Love Island

Claudia Cox

Woah, we were wrong about them

Jesy Nelson reveals shocking real reason she left Little Mix after mental health emergency

Hebe Hancock

‘I felt completely alone’

The rules and logistics behind the scenes of Bonnie Blue’s 400-man ‘no protection’ challenge

Hayley Soen

This is above and beyond anything she’s done before

JURE MAKOVEC/EPA/Shutterstock

Condom shortages and cardboard beds: Inside the raunchy s*x lives of the 2026 Olympians

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, the athletes have blown through 10k rubbers in THREE DAYS?!

In full: The disturbing texts Lucy Letby sent to her colleagues after killing each baby

Ellissa Bain

They’re so chilling

Tumbler Ridge shooter Jesse Van Rootselaar played ‘mass shooting’ Roblox game before attack

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The 18-year-old attacker has been named

Mum ‘walks in’ on Lucy Letby trying to kill her baby and the details are horrific

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I can’t believe this was left out of the Netflix doc

Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights ending is actually SO much more tragic than the book

Hebe Hancock

There’s one huge change

