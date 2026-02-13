Condom shortages and cardboard beds: Inside the raunchy s*x lives of the 2026 Olympians

Apparently, the athletes have blown through 10k rubbers in THREE DAYS?!

2 hours ago

Though you might think they’d be too busy for frivolous activities, we’ve long understood that the Olympics is one filthy place with condom allowances, cardboard beds, and public nudity.

For quite literally decades, there have been sordid stories from the Olympic villages: Canadian, German, and Austrian athletes were caught having an o*gy in 2010, public s*x was all the rage between 1996 and 2004, and athletes were literally exchanging their medals for naughty favours in 1994’s Lillehammer Olympics. It’s not massively surprising, considering they’re all super hot and in peak physical condition.

It’s a major topic of discussion each time the Olympics and its wintery counterpart come around, so here’s what we know of the x-rated antics of the 2026 crop.

THANK GOD, there are no cardboard beds this year

During the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, athletes were p*ssed after discovering they were being forced to sleep on “anti-s*x” cardboard beds. Despite that, numerous athletes proved that where there’s a will, there’s a way. Tom Daly literally got into the doggy position to illustrate his point.

Thankfully, the officials in Italy did away with the cardboard beds this year. Praise the lord!

“Heard it here first: there are no cardboard beds. Well, as far as I know,” Team GB’s Phebe Bekker revealed on TikTok at the start of the 2026 games.

Grindr implemented changes, so Olympians can get jiggy in peace

what if shane and ilya met at the olympics through grindr instead pic.twitter.com/4y6sgskIkF — ash (@hollqnder81) February 3, 2026

Ahead of the games, and with safety in mind, Grindr implemented a bunch of features to protect gay s*x at the Milano Cortina 2026.

“When the Olympics come around, athletes face a level of global attention that doesn’t exist anywhere else — on the podium and off. For gay athletes, especially those who aren’t out or who come from countries where being gay is dangerous or illegal, that visibility creates real safety risks,” it said in a press release.

“Grindr shows users who’s nearby and how far away they are. In most contexts, that’s useful. In the Olympic Village where thousands of athletes are packed into a small area, those same features may become a liability. Someone outside the Village could browse profiles inside it.”

The app stopped its distance measuring feature, alongside making temporary messages instantly disappear and making it impossible for people to screenshot chats and profiles.

AHH, there’s a shortage of condoms

🍓Free condoms have run out in the Olympic Village Athletes used up the strategic stock — 10,000 contraceptives — in a record three days. Organizers found themselves in a rather awkward position and promise a new batch — but the timing remains unclear, La Stampa reports. For… pic.twitter.com/7HhSNJ990P — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 13, 2026

This year, the number of provided condoms was reduced from 300k to just 10k, and they’ve already blown through the supply three days into the event.

“The supplies sold out in just three days. They promised us more will arrive but who knows when,” an anonymous athlete told local Italian news.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: JURE MAKOVEC/EPA/Shutterstock and Yohei Osada/AFLO/Shutterstock