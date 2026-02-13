The Tab

Attention Nottingham students: Here’s how you can get the tram for a lot cheaper

Nottingham Express Transit has announced its latest tram offer, and it could save you hundreds of pounds

Blessing Nkama | News

Nottingham Express Transit has announced an eye-watering limited deal on its six-month student tram ticket.

The price has dropped from £285 to £200, allowing students to travel unlimited across the City of Nottingham until the end of the 2026 academic year.

Students can access the deal from Monday 26th January to Saturday 28th February and redeem it through the NETGO! app. The offer enables students to save £4.70, the cost of an unlimited day ticket, and instead pay just £1.10 per day for travel.

The deal is open to all students with a valid college or university ID card.

NET introduced the discount following the success of its September Academic Year tram price reduction, which lowered the ticket price from £350 to £300 and allowed students to pay just 90p per day during term time.

Alison Sweeney, Head of Marketing at NET, said: “We remain committed to helping students make the most of affordable and accessible travel across the city. After the success of our Academic Student Pass discounts in September, we wanted to bring back an offer for those who missed out on the original promotion.

“This deal allows students to travel to and from their place of study for less, while also giving them unlimited travel at weekends. Nottingham has so much to offer students, and we’re proud to support them in exploring the city with a safe and affordable way to travel.”

