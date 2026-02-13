The Tab

Jesy Nelson reveals shocking real reason she left Little Mix after mental health emergency

‘I felt completely alone’

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Jesy Nelson has opened up about the heartbreaking moment she hit rock bottom before leaving Little Mix, revealing she attempted to take her own life after feeling unsupported and deeply alone.

Speaking candidly in her new documentary Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix on Amazon Prime Video, Jesy recalled how mounting pressure, online scrutiny and a difficult return to the spotlight after Covid quarantine left her struggling with her mental health.

Amazon Prime

‘I just felt like no-one cared’

Jesy explained that she sat down with bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock to share how unhappy she felt in the group. According to Jesy, she walked away feeling dismissed and isolated.

“I basically just sat everyone down and explained how I was feeling,” she said. “I just felt like no-one cared… and that made me feel alone, like there’s no point to this. And I remember one of their responses being like ‘are you done now, is that it?”

Not long afterwards, Jesy’s mum Janice became worried when she couldn’t reach her daughter. After eventually getting through to her during a slurred phone call, she phoned emergency services. Jesy was taken to hospital by ambulance after taking an overdose.

‘I knew she was in a dark place’

Amazon Prime

Most Read

The truth behind wild picture of ‘Jeffrey Epstein alive in Israel’ has finally been revealed

Bad Bunny

Here are Bad Bunny’s translated Super Bowl lyrics, so you know why people are angry

Here’s why people are so freaked out about that super creepy Ring Doorbell advert

Janice described how Jesy had been struggling in the days leading up to the incident, withdrawing socially and becoming increasingly upset by online criticism. She said she “had a gut feeling something wasn’t right” before calling for help.

Jesy was absent from the final of Little Mix: The Search while recovering in hospital. After being discharged, she decided to take steps to leave the band, saying she realised she “mentally couldn’t do it anymore”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @jesynelson

Jesy revealed that legal conversations about her exit meant the news reached the group through a lawyer before she could speak to them directly, something she said “should never have played out like that”. The situation ultimately strained their friendship, and she said they’ve never had a full sit-down conversation since.

The singer has long spoken about her mental health challenges, including past struggles following her rise to fame on The X Factor and years of online bullying. Jesy said the experience made her realise she needed to prioritise her wellbeing above everything else, even if that meant walking away from the band she once called family.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram, Amazon Prime

More on: Celebrity Jesy Nelson TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Read Next

Influencer who was sent hate on Tattle Life

16-year-old daughter of influencer took her own life after seeing comments on Tattle Life forum

Perrie Edwards shares ‘uncomfortable’ moment Zayn messaged while on break with Gigi

Jesy Nelson reveals the heartbreaking real reason she and fiancé Zion Foster split

Latest

Guys, we know one Love Is Blind season 10 couple say ‘I do’ as wedding certificate leaks

Hayley Soen

There’s at least one success story coming our way

Valentine’s in Bristol: A guide to Bristol’s best date night hotspots

Alice Morcom

These are the best places to soak up all the love

Why being single in London this Valentine’s Day is not as bad as you think

Isabella Zbucki

It’s time to fully embrace your single status

Indoor Durham dates for a cold and rainy Valentine’s Day

Seamus Barker

Some ideas for things to do if the weather’s looking bad on Saturday

love island angel and ty 2025

A very detailed update on what happened to Angel and Ty in the six months since Love Island

Claudia Cox

Woah, we were wrong about them

Jesy Nelson reveals shocking real reason she left Little Mix after mental health emergency

Hebe Hancock

‘I felt completely alone’

The rules and logistics behind the scenes of Bonnie Blue’s 400-man ‘no protection’ challenge

Hayley Soen

This is above and beyond anything she’s done before

JURE MAKOVEC/EPA/Shutterstock

Condom shortages and cardboard beds: Inside the raunchy s*x lives of the 2026 Olympians

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, the athletes have blown through 10k rubbers in THREE DAYS?!

In full: The disturbing texts Lucy Letby sent to her colleagues after killing each baby

Ellissa Bain

They’re so chilling

Tumbler Ridge shooter Jesse Van Rootselaar played ‘mass shooting’ Roblox game before attack

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The 18-year-old attacker has been named

Guys, we know one Love Is Blind season 10 couple say ‘I do’ as wedding certificate leaks

Hayley Soen

There’s at least one success story coming our way

Valentine’s in Bristol: A guide to Bristol’s best date night hotspots

Alice Morcom

These are the best places to soak up all the love

Why being single in London this Valentine’s Day is not as bad as you think

Isabella Zbucki

It’s time to fully embrace your single status

Indoor Durham dates for a cold and rainy Valentine’s Day

Seamus Barker

Some ideas for things to do if the weather’s looking bad on Saturday

love island angel and ty 2025

A very detailed update on what happened to Angel and Ty in the six months since Love Island

Claudia Cox

Woah, we were wrong about them

Jesy Nelson reveals shocking real reason she left Little Mix after mental health emergency

Hebe Hancock

‘I felt completely alone’

The rules and logistics behind the scenes of Bonnie Blue’s 400-man ‘no protection’ challenge

Hayley Soen

This is above and beyond anything she’s done before

JURE MAKOVEC/EPA/Shutterstock

Condom shortages and cardboard beds: Inside the raunchy s*x lives of the 2026 Olympians

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, the athletes have blown through 10k rubbers in THREE DAYS?!

In full: The disturbing texts Lucy Letby sent to her colleagues after killing each baby

Ellissa Bain

They’re so chilling

Tumbler Ridge shooter Jesse Van Rootselaar played ‘mass shooting’ Roblox game before attack

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The 18-year-old attacker has been named