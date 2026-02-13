Jesy Nelson reveals shocking real reason she left Little Mix after mental health emergency

1 hour ago

Jesy Nelson has opened up about the heartbreaking moment she hit rock bottom before leaving Little Mix, revealing she attempted to take her own life after feeling unsupported and deeply alone.

Speaking candidly in her new documentary Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix on Amazon Prime Video, Jesy recalled how mounting pressure, online scrutiny and a difficult return to the spotlight after Covid quarantine left her struggling with her mental health.

‘I just felt like no-one cared’

Jesy explained that she sat down with bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock to share how unhappy she felt in the group. According to Jesy, she walked away feeling dismissed and isolated.

“I basically just sat everyone down and explained how I was feeling,” she said. “I just felt like no-one cared… and that made me feel alone, like there’s no point to this. And I remember one of their responses being like ‘are you done now, is that it?”

Not long afterwards, Jesy’s mum Janice became worried when she couldn’t reach her daughter. After eventually getting through to her during a slurred phone call, she phoned emergency services. Jesy was taken to hospital by ambulance after taking an overdose.

‘I knew she was in a dark place’

Janice described how Jesy had been struggling in the days leading up to the incident, withdrawing socially and becoming increasingly upset by online criticism. She said she “had a gut feeling something wasn’t right” before calling for help.

Jesy was absent from the final of Little Mix: The Search while recovering in hospital. After being discharged, she decided to take steps to leave the band, saying she realised she “mentally couldn’t do it anymore”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jesynelson

Jesy revealed that legal conversations about her exit meant the news reached the group through a lawyer before she could speak to them directly, something she said “should never have played out like that”. The situation ultimately strained their friendship, and she said they’ve never had a full sit-down conversation since.

The singer has long spoken about her mental health challenges, including past struggles following her rise to fame on The X Factor and years of online bullying. Jesy said the experience made her realise she needed to prioritise her wellbeing above everything else, even if that meant walking away from the band she once called family.

Featured image credit: Instagram, Amazon Prime