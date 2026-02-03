Jesy Nelson reveals the heartbreaking real reason she and fiancé Zion Foster split

3 hours ago

Jesy Nelson has finally broken her silence on why she and fiancé Zion Foster have split, just four months after they got engaged.

In a new interview with the Daily Mail, the 34-year-old former Little Mix singer explained that the “traumatic” events of the last few months caused their relationship to collapse. The split comes just weeks after the couple revealed their twin daughters, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe, have been diagnosed with SMA Type 1, a rare and severe genetic condition.

‘The energy wasn’t right’

Jesy admitted that the pressure of the diagnosis shifted the dynamic between her and Zion, 27.

“We have been through such a traumatic experience and for us, our girls are our main priority,” she said. “The energy wasn’t right between us, which is understandable. We are still friends and we are still united in co-parenting our daughters.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jesynelson

Jesy also revealed she initially had reservations when she unexpectedly fell pregnant, questioning whether Zion, then 25, was ready to become a first-time father to twins.

She added that while they are no longer together, they are focused on giving their girls the most “uplifting time” possible.

A ‘gruelling’ health journey

The news is especially devastating given the complicated journey Jesy had to motherhood. During her pregnancy, she dealt with twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS), a life-threatening condition where babies share a placenta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jesynelson

While the twins were born healthy, Jesy’s world was turned upside down six months later when they were diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy. Jesy is now campaigning for all newborns to be tested for SMA at birth, admitting she feels “angry” that the condition wasn’t caught earlier when treatment is most effective.

Life After Little Mix

The breakup is set to feel even more poignant for fans as Jesy’s new Prime Video series, Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix, is about to drop.

The docuseries follows her entire pregnancy journey and features Zion heavily. Just months ago, she was calling him her “best friend” and the person who “makes me feel like everything is going to be okay.”

Despite the heartbreak, Jesy says she’s staying present: “If I try to look too far into the future, I will drive myself crazy. The girls are doing really well and they’re happy, that’s all I can really ask for.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram