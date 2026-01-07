Jesy Nelson shares emotional update from hospital after revealing twins will ‘never walk’

1 hour ago

Jesy Nelson has shared another emotional update from the hospital after revealing that her twin babies with rapper Zion Foster, who were born prematurely in May, have been diagnosed with a rare genetic condition that means they will probably never be able to walk.

The former Little Mix bandmate’s girls Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster, have been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1, the most severe form of the genetic neuromuscular disorder, which causes muscle weakness.

In a video posted on Sunday, Jesy explained that a few months ago, her mum noticed that the girls weren’t showing as much movement in their legs as they should be, which she initially wasn’t concerned about. However, they then started struggling to feed, and the lack of movement became more obvious.

“After the most gruelling three, four months, and endless appointments, the girls have now been diagnosed with a severe muscular disease called SMA Type 1,” she said. “Essentially, what it does is, over time, it kills the muscles to the body, and if it’s not treated in time, your baby’s life expectancy will not make it past the age of two.”

Now, Jesy has spoken out on her Instagram Story once again with an emotional video filmed in the hospital. She thanked everyone for their support and revealed that she has started a petition.

“I just wanted to come on here to do another video to just basically say thank you genuinely so so much from the bottom of my heart for the outpouring of support and beautiful messages for me and so many other families that are dealing with this horrible diagnosis. I am overwhelmed with the amount of support,” she said.

“I am starting a petition to try and get SMA on the newborn screening heel prick testing from birth, and I just want you to know I am so determined to make this happen, so I am going to fight so hard to make this part of the newborn screening.”

The newborn screening heel prick test takes a few drops of blood from a baby’s foot to check for 10 rare conditions including Cystic Fibrosis and Sickle Cell Disease. Spinal Muscular Atrophy isn’t currently on the list, but Jesy is campaigning for it to be.

Featured image credit: Jesy Nelson/Instagram