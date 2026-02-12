The Tab

Manchester synagogue attack triggered rise in antisemitic incidents across UK

The days surrounding the attack saw the highest daily recorded incidents throughout 2025

Jessica Owen | News

There has been a sudden rise in antisemitic incidents following last year’s Manchester synagogue attack, according to a recent report.

40 incidents were recorded on the day of the attack alone, with another 40 following the day after – the highest daily totals across 2025.

The Community Service Trust (CST), which monitors antisemitism in the UK, reported this rise, as well as details of certain incidents.

Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby were killed at Heaton Park synagogue  on 2nd October 2025, after Jihad Al-Shami had driven into the gates of the place of worship and began attacking with a knife.

Cravitz was stabbed to death, while Daulby suffered a gunshot wound to the chest from an armed police officer on the scene.

The CST said over half of the recorded antisemitic incidents from 2nd and 3rd October were directly linked to the attack; this included reactions from those celebrating the attack.

Three of these incidents involved “face-to-face taunting and celebration of the attack to Jewish people”, while 39 took place online.

Online incidents included antisemitic social media posts and antagonistic emails sent to Jewish people and institutions.

3,700 antisemitic hate incidents were recorded by the CST in 2025, a 4 per cent increase from 2024’s reports.

This is the second-highest annual rate ever recorded, behind 2023, which saw Hamas’ 7th October attacks on Israel.

2025 was the first year that more than 200 antisemitic incidents were recorded in every calendar month.

It also saw 217 cases of damage and desecration to Jewish property, the highest annual total.

CST chief executive Mark Gardner said the Manchester attack was a culmination of “two years of intense anti-Jewish hatred.”

”The terror attack then triggered even more antisemitism, showing the depths of extremism faced by Jews and all our British society.”

Chief Constable Mark Hobrough, who is the national policing lead for hate crime, said current tensions in the UK are “both deeper and more long-standing than anything we have experienced in modern times.”

Featured images via SWNS

