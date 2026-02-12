The Tab

Bangor University’s debating and politics society bans Reform MP from speaking at an event

Sarah Pochin responded saying ‘so much for free speech in our universities’

Sienna Wilson | News

Bangor University’s debating and political society has banned a Reform UK from speaking at an event over claims of “racism, transphobia, or homophobia” displayed by the political party.

The society refused to host Sarah Pochin, Reform MP for Runcorn and Helsby, on the grounds it was “keeping hate out of our universities”.

Sarah Pochin had intended on visiting the university with party adviser, Jack Anderton, who is currently touring universities to speak to spread the message “our country is headed in the wrong direction”.

Jack has revealed they are currently looking for alternative ways to deliver the message of his “New Dawn” tour to students to Bangor students, “with or without” the society’s cooperation.

The university has confirmed it had no role in the society’s decision, insisting it is “politically neutral and supports freedom of speech”.


In a now-deleted Instagram post, Bangor University’s debating and political society said: “The Debating & Political Society received a request from Jack Anderton and Sarah Pochin MP of Reform UK to attend Bangor University and give a Q&A to students. In line with our values, this request was refused.

“We stand by this decision as a committee. We have zero tolerance for any form of racism, transphobia, or homophobia displayed by the members of Reform UK. Their approach to the lives of others is antithetical to the values of welcoming and fair debate that our society has upheld for 177 years.

“We are proud to be the first of the debating unions to take a stand against Reform UK. We strongly implore our fellow societies to join us in keeping hate out of our universities.”

Sarah Pochin responded: “So much for free speech in our universities. How can Bangor University’s debating society be afraid of debate?” 

James Orr, a senior adviser to Nigel Farage, added: “The decision by a ‘debating and politics’ society at Bangor University to ban a Member of Parliament from speaking on its premises is a disgrace.

“In a crowded field, it’s the worst breach of the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Act 2023 I have ever come across.”

A Bangor University spokesperson said: “The social media post was issued by a student society and not by Bangor University.

“Student societies are created and run by students through the independent Students’ Union. The views expressed by societies are their own and do not reflect University policy.

“Bangor University remains politically neutral and supports freedom of speech. Bangor University welcomes debate from across the political spectrum.”

Bangor University, Bangor Politics and Debating Society, Sarah Pochin and Jack Anderton have been contacted for comment.

James Van Der Beek’s heartbreaking final days revealed as he ‘gave up’ on treatment

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He battled colon cancer for three years

‘Maybe it was lust’: All the outrageous things Zayn said about Gigi Hadid on Call Her Daddy

Hebe Hancock

He’s being utterly dragged

This old comment from Zayn totally contradicts claim he was ‘never in love’ with Gigi Hadid

Ellissa Bain

Something’s not adding up here

King’s College London is officially the third most popular university in the UK

Sophie Guzminova

The number of applications increased by 10 per cent

King’s College London ranks within top 10 of Europe’s universities in latest QS rankings

Gamze Aslan

Unfortunately, it was not enough to beat UCL

A Manchester student could become the Catholic Church’s first Gen Z saint

Alisa Pasha

From the Ali G to the Vatican – one student’s life is now being considered for sainthood

I worked on the hospital ward with Lucy Letby at the time of the deaths – here’s what it was like

Hayley Soen

‘A chaotic madhouse’

Bangor University’s debating and politics society bans Reform MP from speaking at an event

Sienna Wilson

Sarah Pochin responded saying ‘so much for free speech in our universities’

Bristol man slept in a ‘shoe cupboard’ for five months after being unable to find housing

Katy Bright

Liam Gardener paid £150 a month to sleep under the stairs

Manchester synagogue attack triggered rise in antisemitic incidents across UK

Jessica Owen

The days surrounding the attack saw the highest daily recorded incidents throughout 2025

