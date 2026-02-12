Bangor University’s debating and politics society bans Reform MP from speaking at an event

Sarah Pochin responded saying ‘so much for free speech in our universities’

Bangor University’s debating and political society has banned a Reform UK from speaking at an event over claims of “racism, transphobia, or homophobia” displayed by the political party.

The society refused to host Sarah Pochin, Reform MP for Runcorn and Helsby, on the grounds it was “keeping hate out of our universities”.

Sarah Pochin had intended on visiting the university with party adviser, Jack Anderton, who is currently touring universities to speak to spread the message “our country is headed in the wrong direction”.

Jack has revealed they are currently looking for alternative ways to deliver the message of his “New Dawn” tour to students to Bangor students, “with or without” the society’s cooperation.

The university has confirmed it had no role in the society’s decision, insisting it is “politically neutral and supports freedom of speech”.





In a now-deleted Instagram post, Bangor University’s debating and political society said: “The Debating & Political Society received a request from Jack Anderton and Sarah Pochin MP of Reform UK to attend Bangor University and give a Q&A to students. In line with our values, this request was refused.

“We stand by this decision as a committee. We have zero tolerance for any form of racism, transphobia, or homophobia displayed by the members of Reform UK. Their approach to the lives of others is antithetical to the values of welcoming and fair debate that our society has upheld for 177 years.

“We are proud to be the first of the debating unions to take a stand against Reform UK. We strongly implore our fellow societies to join us in keeping hate out of our universities.”

Sarah Pochin responded: “So much for free speech in our universities. How can Bangor University’s debating society be afraid of debate?”

James Orr, a senior adviser to Nigel Farage, added: “The decision by a ‘debating and politics’ society at Bangor University to ban a Member of Parliament from speaking on its premises is a disgrace.

“In a crowded field, it’s the worst breach of the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Act 2023 I have ever come across.”

A Bangor University spokesperson said: “The social media post was issued by a student society and not by Bangor University.

“Student societies are created and run by students through the independent Students’ Union. The views expressed by societies are their own and do not reflect University policy.

“Bangor University remains politically neutral and supports freedom of speech. Bangor University welcomes debate from across the political spectrum.”

Bangor University, Bangor Politics and Debating Society, Sarah Pochin and Jack Anderton have been contacted for comment.

