The Tab

King’s College London is officially the third most popular university in the UK

The number of applications increased by 10 per cent

Sophie Guzminova | News

King’s College London (KCL) is officially the third most popular university in the UK.

New figures, released in the 2025 UCAS end-of-cycle data shows the university received 70,970 applications from prospective students for 2025 entry, representing a substantial rise of 6,540 from the previous year.

This 10 per cent increase highlights the universities growing appeal among prospective students who are drawn to its central London location, academic reputation and campus experience.

Within the 24 member Russell Group, only two other universities attracted more applicants. These included the University of Manchester, with 93,195 applications and KCL’s biggest rival UCL, with 77,535, earning it’s place as the second most applied to university.

via Unsplash

Surprisingly, Cambridge received the second fewest applications of all Russell Group universities with only 23,100 applications last year.

Queen’s University Belfast was the least applied to university with a modest 18,625 applications.

KCL’s high number of applicants last year can be attributed to the variety of subjects provided to students, which include topics ranging from natural sciences to specialised offerings like English law and Australian law, enabling the university to provide students with diverse pathways.

Not only that, the university’s five campuses across central London offer students access to world class cultural institutions, professional networks and internship opportunities that few other universities can match.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The King’s Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook. 

Sophie Guzminova | News

Read Next

King’s College London hosts screening of footage from October 7th Hamas massacre

KCL students ‘horrified’ after accommodation power cut left them with no running water

Man pleads guilty to killing King’s College London student after fatal crash near campus

Latest

James Van Der Beek’s heartbreaking final days revealed as he ‘gave up’ on treatment

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He battled colon cancer for three years

‘Maybe it was lust’: All the outrageous things Zayn said about Gigi Hadid on Call Her Daddy

Hebe Hancock

He’s being utterly dragged

This old comment from Zayn totally contradicts claim he was ‘never in love’ with Gigi Hadid

Ellissa Bain

Something’s not adding up here

King’s College London is officially the third most popular university in the UK

Sophie Guzminova

The number of applications increased by 10 per cent

King’s College London ranks within top 10 of Europe’s universities in latest QS rankings

Gamze Aslan

Unfortunately, it was not enough to beat UCL

A Manchester student could become the Catholic Church’s first Gen Z saint

Alisa Pasha

From the Ali G to the Vatican – one student’s life is now being considered for sainthood

I worked on the hospital ward with Lucy Letby at the time of the deaths – here’s what it was like

Hayley Soen

‘A chaotic madhouse’

Bangor University’s debating and politics society bans Reform MP from speaking at an event

Sienna Wilson

Sarah Pochin responded saying ‘so much for free speech in our universities’

Bristol man slept in a ‘shoe cupboard’ for five months after being unable to find housing

Katy Bright

Liam Gardener paid £150 a month to sleep under the stairs

Manchester synagogue attack triggered rise in antisemitic incidents across UK

Jessica Owen

The days surrounding the attack saw the highest daily recorded incidents throughout 2025

James Van Der Beek’s heartbreaking final days revealed as he ‘gave up’ on treatment

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He battled colon cancer for three years

‘Maybe it was lust’: All the outrageous things Zayn said about Gigi Hadid on Call Her Daddy

Hebe Hancock

He’s being utterly dragged

This old comment from Zayn totally contradicts claim he was ‘never in love’ with Gigi Hadid

Ellissa Bain

Something’s not adding up here

King’s College London is officially the third most popular university in the UK

Sophie Guzminova

The number of applications increased by 10 per cent

King’s College London ranks within top 10 of Europe’s universities in latest QS rankings

Gamze Aslan

Unfortunately, it was not enough to beat UCL

A Manchester student could become the Catholic Church’s first Gen Z saint

Alisa Pasha

From the Ali G to the Vatican – one student’s life is now being considered for sainthood

I worked on the hospital ward with Lucy Letby at the time of the deaths – here’s what it was like

Hayley Soen

‘A chaotic madhouse’

Bangor University’s debating and politics society bans Reform MP from speaking at an event

Sienna Wilson

Sarah Pochin responded saying ‘so much for free speech in our universities’

Bristol man slept in a ‘shoe cupboard’ for five months after being unable to find housing

Katy Bright

Liam Gardener paid £150 a month to sleep under the stairs

Manchester synagogue attack triggered rise in antisemitic incidents across UK

Jessica Owen

The days surrounding the attack saw the highest daily recorded incidents throughout 2025