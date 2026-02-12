The Tab

James Van Der Beek’s final Instagram post before he died was a devastating tribute

He passed away from cancer at 48

Ellissa Bain | News

American actor James Van Der Beek, who is best known for the drama series Dawson’s Creek, has sadly passed away at just 48 years old, and his final Instagram post was absolutely devastating.

His family announced his death on Wednesday with a social media statement, writing: “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace.”

Van Der Beek died following a battle with bowel cancer. He was diagnosed with the disease in late 2023, but didn’t publicly reveal the sad news until November 2024.

The husband and dad was very active on Instagram right up until his death, and shared a lovely tribute for his own father and 12-year-old daughter Anabel, who share a birthday. On 26th January, he shared an adorable photo of them together and wrote: “My father and my daughter share a birthday today. At first, I thought that was all they shared – they seemed so different to me.

“But as the two of you have evolved, and let more of who you are shine through, I can recognise the same open, warm, loving, gentle heart. I see the care and dedication you shower upon those you love most. I see the same out-of-the-box Aquarian creativity and originality.”

He continued to share the similarities between his dad and daughter, saying they “both make every room you’re in more fun” and “have a way of alchemising the vibe around you”.

“In this crazy world, it’s a wonder to me that you’ve managed to stay so open, so tender, and so genuinely good. You are marvels… and I’m so insanely grateful to have you in my life. The world is a better place because the two of you are in it. Happy birthday, guys. I love you with all my heart,” he added.

Van Der Beek was a big family man. He was married to his film producer wife Kimberly for 16 years after walking down the aisle in 2010. They have six young kids together: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram 

More on: Celebrity News Viral
Ellissa Bain | News

Read Next

‘Maybe it was lust’: All the outrageous things Zayn said about Gigi Hadid on Call Her Daddy

Simon Cowell’s band December 10 debuted at 72 on UK charts and apparently he’s fuming

It’s messy, so here’s Glorilla and sister Victoria ‘Sacrface’ Woods full beef explained

Latest

“Grassroots Means Small”: Club395 founder faces deportation after visa rejection

Harry Gillingham

The ultimate Warwick University student Valentine’s gift guide (extreme budget edition)

Samah Tabba

Because love is temporary, but a £4.35 Co-op meal deal is forever

love island all stars lucinda friendships feuds

A comprehensive guide to all Lucinda’s friendship feuds with Islanders on All Stars

Claudia Cox

She was besties with Jessy… for two months

Single in Brum: A love letter to doing things alone

Angelique Ritter

No more doomscrolling, okay?

Langar on Campus: Cardiff University Sikh society holds community kitchen at Student’s Union

Hawra Ghor

The Sikh Society came together to host over 650 students to provide free meals.

Valentine’s in Durham: Here are Durham’s most romantic spots

Angela Martinez-Villanueva

Last-minute ideas for couples and friends looking to celebrate in Durham

A brown girl with a scarf: My experience being a Muslim girl in Durham

Samara Patel

Samara explores the realities of her minority identity in Durham

Love Island All Stars 2026 least compatible star signs

A deep dive into the least compatible Love Island All Stars 2026 couples, based on star signs

Suchismita Ghosh

Some of them are literally written in the stars

Lucy Letby murdered one of my twins, and what she did after still haunts me

Hebe Hancock

‘It has changed the course of our life forever’

There’s only one Winter Olympics sport women can’t compete in, and the reason is shocking

Ellissa Bain

It’s 2026!

“Grassroots Means Small”: Club395 founder faces deportation after visa rejection

Harry Gillingham

The ultimate Warwick University student Valentine’s gift guide (extreme budget edition)

Samah Tabba

Because love is temporary, but a £4.35 Co-op meal deal is forever

love island all stars lucinda friendships feuds

A comprehensive guide to all Lucinda’s friendship feuds with Islanders on All Stars

Claudia Cox

She was besties with Jessy… for two months

Single in Brum: A love letter to doing things alone

Angelique Ritter

No more doomscrolling, okay?

Langar on Campus: Cardiff University Sikh society holds community kitchen at Student’s Union

Hawra Ghor

The Sikh Society came together to host over 650 students to provide free meals.

Valentine’s in Durham: Here are Durham’s most romantic spots

Angela Martinez-Villanueva

Last-minute ideas for couples and friends looking to celebrate in Durham

A brown girl with a scarf: My experience being a Muslim girl in Durham

Samara Patel

Samara explores the realities of her minority identity in Durham

Love Island All Stars 2026 least compatible star signs

A deep dive into the least compatible Love Island All Stars 2026 couples, based on star signs

Suchismita Ghosh

Some of them are literally written in the stars

Lucy Letby murdered one of my twins, and what she did after still haunts me

Hebe Hancock

‘It has changed the course of our life forever’

There’s only one Winter Olympics sport women can’t compete in, and the reason is shocking

Ellissa Bain

It’s 2026!