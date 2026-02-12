James Van Der Beek’s final Instagram post before he died was a devastating tribute

4 hours ago

American actor James Van Der Beek, who is best known for the drama series Dawson’s Creek, has sadly passed away at just 48 years old, and his final Instagram post was absolutely devastating.

His family announced his death on Wednesday with a social media statement, writing: “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace.”

Van Der Beek died following a battle with bowel cancer. He was diagnosed with the disease in late 2023, but didn’t publicly reveal the sad news until November 2024.

The husband and dad was very active on Instagram right up until his death, and shared a lovely tribute for his own father and 12-year-old daughter Anabel, who share a birthday. On 26th January, he shared an adorable photo of them together and wrote: “My father and my daughter share a birthday today. At first, I thought that was all they shared – they seemed so different to me.

“But as the two of you have evolved, and let more of who you are shine through, I can recognise the same open, warm, loving, gentle heart. I see the care and dedication you shower upon those you love most. I see the same out-of-the-box Aquarian creativity and originality.”

He continued to share the similarities between his dad and daughter, saying they “both make every room you’re in more fun” and “have a way of alchemising the vibe around you”.

“In this crazy world, it’s a wonder to me that you’ve managed to stay so open, so tender, and so genuinely good. You are marvels… and I’m so insanely grateful to have you in my life. The world is a better place because the two of you are in it. Happy birthday, guys. I love you with all my heart,” he added.

Van Der Beek was a big family man. He was married to his film producer wife Kimberly for 16 years after walking down the aisle in 2010. They have six young kids together: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram