It’s messy, so here’s Glorilla and sister Victoria ‘Sacrface’ Woods full beef explained

They’ve been back and forth for a week now

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

American rapper Glorilla and her sister, Victoria Woods, have been in a back-and-forth over money for the past couple of weeks, so here’s the confusing, messy beef explained.

26-year-old Glorilla, from Memphis, Tennessee, has blown up in the past couple of years. She’s made songs with huge rappers such as Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B, and has 17 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Now, her sister has called out.

It all started when Victoria shared a callout on socials

In early February, rapper Glorilla’s sister, Victoria Woods, who also goes by Scarface, posted a video calling out another sister on social media. She claimed that her sister had “abandoned” the family since she first blew up.

“So, I say again, Gloria, for you to know how we struggle, for you to know how we got neglected, for you to know how we got mistreated and for you not to reach back and do s**t for not one of us,” she said.

“It’s been four years. Four years. My brother out here doing f**kin’ DoorDash-es,” she continued. “You don’t even do s**t for our autistic brother. I know he didn’t do s**t to you. We have an autistic brother. You don’t even do s**t for him.”

In a TMZ interview, Victoria said she thinks Glorilla should give $2,500 to each of their family members. When she got backlash for this and Glorilla listeners started defending her, Victorua doubled down.

“Y’all mad I’m talking about y’all favourite rapper; y’all favourite rapper ain’t sh*t. And I’m getting tired of it,” Scarface said. “Y’all talking ’bout some ‘She ain’t obligated.’ How the f*ck she ain’t obligated when she wanna sit here in all them interviews and talk about the struggles we’ve been through and didn’t reach back and help none of us out? But got her friends riding, and my mama still working at FedEx,” she said.

Glorilla hit back with a savage response, and now the rest of the family has defended her

After the call-out went viral, Glorilla shared a screenshot showing her mum thanking her for all the help she does for the family, along with a link to Victoria’s job-search site, Indeed. She then publicly addressed the situation during a livestream.

“I ain’t gone talk about half the stuff you did, just leave it alone,” Glo said. “You doing you right now, keep doing you, [but] keep my family out of it, [and] keep me out of it…My people [that] I f—k wit, they straight.”

Other members of her family have defended her, slamming Victoria and supporting Glo’s claims that she has continuously supported her family throughout her rap career.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Glo Da P (@glorillapimp)

“That Woods family ain’t none of y’all g–damn business,” Glo’s father said. “Victoria needs her motherf—kin ass whopped. Whatever happens in the Woods family, good or bad, ain’t none of y’all concern. I’m not appreciating what Victoria is doing to my family name.”

Even Glorilla’s brother stepped in, saying: “Gloria dropping bank on them folks! Gave her $500,000! Bought her a Benz! The f**k is you talking about.”

The beef has finally calmed down, as it seems both sides have said their side of the story, so hopefully Glorilla can get back to releasing hit songs.

