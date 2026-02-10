The judge’s full chilling statement as he sent Lucy Letby to jail, and her eerie response

4 hours ago

The new Lucy Letby documentary on Netflix mentioned the 36-year-old’s 10-month trial, but left out the judge’s chilling final statement – and her eerie three-word response.

She was found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six more between June 2015 and June 2016 at the Countess of Chester Hospital on 18th August 2023. Letby was then sentenced to life imprisonment with a whole life order on 21st August 2023, the most severe penalty available under English law.

When the judge announced the jury’s guilty verdict, he delivered a chilling final statement calling the woman from Hereford a “sadist”.

Speaking in the courtroom, Mr Justice Goss said: “The impact of your crimes has been immense. You acted in a way that was completely contrary to the normal human instincts of nurturing and caring for babies and in gross breach of the trust that all citizens place in those who work in the medical and caring professions. You will spend the rest of your life in prison.”

He continued: “There was a malevolence bordering on sadism in your actions. During the course of this trial you have coldly denied any responsibility for your wrongdoing. You have no remorse. There are no mitigating factors.”

Mr Justice Goss also said the “cruelty and calculation” of her actions were “truly horrific”.

As she was sent down to spend the rest of her life in jail, Letby only said three words: “I am innocent.” If she is innocent and is set to die in prison for something she didn’t do, those words are hauntingly eerie.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix