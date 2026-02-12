James Van Der Beek’s heartbreaking final days revealed as he ‘gave up’ on treatment

21 mins ago

Last night, it was announced that actor James Van Der Beek tragically passed away from colon cancer, and a source close to the family has shared details of his final heartbreaking days.

James Van Der Beek, an actor best known for his role as Dawson Wade Leery in Dawson’s Creek, had been living with colorectal cancer for almost three years before he tragically passed away. His family announced it through an Instagram post on his personal account, saying he spent his last days with “courage, faith and grace”.

“There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now, we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend,” the statement said.

A source has shared the details of his final days with the Daily Mail, which he spent surrounded by family in a hospice, having paused treatment as the cancer grew aggressive.

“James was on hospice for several weeks and he was rail thin when he passed.” the source said. “He was mostly in bed because he was very weak, and he was not eating.”

They continued: “He was in hospice, they held his hand and were there for him, of course, but it has been hard because James was so ill, he was weak. He had so much charisma, he was a wonderful soul, and his presence is missed. Those poor little kids.”

James left behind six children, who he fathered with his wife of 16 years, Kimberly Van Der Beek.

“This is very hard for the family, they are totally broken over his passing because he was the patriarch, he was the leader,” the source said. “There are puddles of tears everywhere, and it all falls on Kimberly’s shoulders.”

According to the source, James “had not been in treatment for a while because there was nothing more the doctors could do; the cancer was aggressive”.

‘It costs a lot of money to support a large family,’ a friend told the Daily Mail previously. ‘So the bills are crazy. From the mortgage and car payments to all the food and health insurance payments – I mean, it’s a heavy load. Then tack on the medical bills. It’s not fun.’

