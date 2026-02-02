The Tab

Catherine O’Hara’s extremely rare disease explained, after she tragically passed away

She opened up about it six years ago

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Years before her tragic death, Catherine O’Hara opened up about the super rare disease she had that only affects one in 20,000 births.

Over the weekend, iconic actress Catherine O’Hara passed away at 71. Many people have been paying tribute to the late actress, from her immediate family to celebrities who worked with her. Catherine was known for many roles, including Kevin’s mum in Home Alone, Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek and many more. She was married to Bo Welch and was a mother of two.

Six years ago, during a Virtual Happy Hour interview with Kathryn Hall, Catherine opened up about her genetic disease, situs inversus with dextrocardia.

“When the doctor told us that my heart was on the right side and my organs were flipped, my husband immediately said, ‘No, her head’s on backwards,’” Catherine said.

She continued: “I’m a freak. I don’t even know the name because I don’t want to know the name.”

Situs inversus with dextrocardia only affects one in 10,000 to one in 20,000 people. The disease actually has no symptoms for most of the people who have it, which makes it even harder to get diagnosed.  But it’s still very important to get a diagnosis sorted, as it helps doctors understand which parts of your body are affected by the virus so they can recognise other issues more accurately.

Catherine found out she had this disease during a routine medical check-up with her husband, testing for tuberculosis. After getting complicated results from what should’ve been quick and easy EKG tests, she was sent for an X-ray by a doctor.

“I’m one of seven kids,” she continued in the same interview. “My parents were already gone, had left the world by that time. Never heard anything about this from anyone else. We’re driving home, and I think, ‘I wonder about my other siblings, if they know where their hearts are’.”

