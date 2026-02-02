Man pleads guilty to killing King’s College London student after fatal crash near campus

Christopher Jackson admitted the charges with his head bowed at the Old Bailey this morning

A man has pleaded guilty to killing a King’s College London student after a fatal crash near the university’s campus.

On 18th March, Aalia Mahomed, a second year physics and philosophy student, was hit by a van while she was sitting on a bench outside Bush House.

Two other people, a man and a woman in their twenties who have now been named as Irem Yoldas and Yamin Belmessous, were also seriously injured during the crash, but have since been discharged.

Christopher Jackson appeared at the Old Bailey this morning and plead guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The 27-year-old reportedly admitted the charges with his head bowed and continued to look towards the floor for the majority of the hearing.

Prosecutor Fiona Robertson said Mahomed’s family and the two surviving victims are “anxious” for Jackson to be sentenced before the anniversary of the incident.

Meanwhile Jessica Clarke from the defence told the court that Jackson has three young children with his fiancé and has been trying to “earn as much money” as he can for his family before the sentencing.

She added: “Unlike many cases of death by dangerous driving which involve excessive speed, alcohol and drugs, this involves none of that. It was a tragic accident.”

Jackson, who continues to remain in custody, will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday 6th March.

If you have been affected by any of the content raised in this article, KCL students can access support by talking to a faculty wellbeing advisor and through King’s Counselling Online (KCO).

You can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123. Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

