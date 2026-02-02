The Tab

Man pleads guilty to killing King’s College London student after fatal crash near campus

Christopher Jackson admitted the charges with his head bowed at the Old Bailey this morning

Isabella Zbucki | News

A man has pleaded guilty to killing a King’s College London student after a fatal crash near the university’s campus.

On 18th March, Aalia Mahomed, a second year physics and philosophy student, was hit by a van while she was sitting on a bench outside Bush House.

Two other people, a man and a woman in their twenties  who have now been named as Irem Yoldas and Yamin Belmessous, were also seriously injured during the crash, but have since been discharged.

Christopher Jackson appeared at the Old Bailey this morning and plead guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The 27-year-old reportedly admitted the charges with his head bowed and continued to look towards the floor for the majority of the hearing.

Prosecutor Fiona Robertson said Mahomed’s family and the two surviving victims are “anxious” for Jackson to be sentenced before the anniversary of the incident.

Meanwhile Jessica Clarke from the defence told the court that Jackson has three young children with his fiancé and has been trying to “earn as much money” as he can for his family before the sentencing.

She added: “Unlike many cases of death by dangerous driving which involve excessive speed, alcohol and drugs, this involves none of that. It was a tragic accident.”

Jackson, who continues to remain in custody, will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday 6th March.

If you have been affected by any of the content raised in this article, KCL students can access support by talking to a faculty wellbeing advisor and through King’s Counselling Online (KCO).

You can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123. Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258. 

Featured image via Metropolitan Police 

Isabella Zbucki | News

Latest

‘Weak little boy’: Belle’s famous dad responds after Sean drama on Love Island All Stars

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so brutal

New exhibition at the University of York explores how fashion shaped the ‘New Woman’

Shannon Downing

A free Heslington Hall exhibition explores fashion, independence and modern life

Man pleads guilty to killing King’s College London student after fatal crash near campus

Isabella Zbucki

Christopher Jackson admitted the charges with his head bowed at the Old Bailey this morning

Watch: Oxford students left stunned after police chase tore through their house

Becky Devonshire-Pay

‘POV: Your student house is a crime scene’

Why Bridgerton recast Francesca, and what really happened to Ruby Stokes

Hebe Hancock

She’s become an iconic character

Justin Bieber Hailey Grammys 2026 dragged

Justin Bieber is getting dragged after a cold red carpet moment with Hailey at the Grammys 2026

Suchismita Ghosh

‘May a love like this never find me’

The reason Ariana and Cynthia skipped the Grammys after depressing statements about their split

Kieran Galpin

They did not attend despite winning

Lucinda’s family releases scathing statement as people slate her ‘evil’ All Stars behaviour

Ellissa Bain

They’re not happy

The best romantic films and shows set in London to watch this Valentine’s Day

Muna Aden

These films and shows set in London might not solve your love life, but they’ll at least make it feel mildly cinematic.

‘Manipulative bully’: It turns out Benedict is totally different with Sophie in Bridgerton books

Hayley Soen

‘The worst specimen of his family’

