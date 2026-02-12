King’s College London ranks within top 10 of Europe’s universities in latest QS rankings

Unfortunately, it was not enough to beat UCL

King’s College London (KCL) has ranked in the top 10 of all European universities, according to the latest QS rankings.

The annual QS Europe rankings assess over 950 institutions across 42 countries using 12 various performance indicators. This includes research and discovery, global engagement, learning experience and employability.

The rankings are widely regarded as one of the most influential university ranking systems globally, providing prospective students and academic institutions with important benchmarking data and this year’s rankings saw seven UK universities place in the top 10.

King’s ranked seventh overall and ahead of renowned Russell Group universities such as the University of Manchester and Queen Mary University of London. This placement reflects the universities continued strength across multiple academic disciplines and its commitment to research excellence.

This resulted in an overall score of 96.8 and a near perfect score of 99.8 in the academic reputation category.

Other notable scores included 98.8 for international faculty ratio and 98.1 for international research network.

Other London universities were also within the top 10 in the QS Europe rankings including KCL’s biggest rival UCL, as well as Imperial College London in joint third place.

However, it was ultimately the University of Oxford that took the top spot with a perfect score of 100 for its reputation among both academics and employers.

While KCL ranked top 10 in this year’s QS Europe rankings, in last year’s QS World University rankings by subject, KCL ranked 17th in arts and humanities and 11th in life sciences and medicine. This resulted in the university achieving an overall score of 88.3 and 96.2 for academic reputation.

Not only that, in the QS sustainability rankings 2026, the university ranked in the 16th position.

