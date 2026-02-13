Find your perfect match: Here’s what different Birmingham subjects are like in a relationship

3 hours ago

Let’s be honest, sometimes we go to that nine am just to peek at our lecture crush or stay extra long in the library because someone fit has decided to sit across from us.

Each uni student is looking for that special someone, and with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, we’re here to tell you what kind of partner you’d be based on your degree. And who knows, maybe you’ll find your perfect match?

English

Compassionate, artistic, and naturally curious, English students are the adventurous ones in a relationship. They enjoy new experiences and trying new things, from an art exhibit or a new independent restaurant around the corner (this could mean an hour on the train). English students strive for open communication and active listening.

The most promising feature English students bring to a relationship is their collected composure during disagreements. However, English students tend to gaslight by maintaining a cool disposition and refusing accountability for their actions. This can make a relationship with English students rocky, with lots of unpredictable twists.

Mathematics

Although a challenging subject to comprehend, math students offer a genuine energy to a relationship. With clear communication and honesty, trust and security are easily built as the foundations of a solid relationship.

Math students take responsibility for their actions when they know they’ve messed up. Reliable and encouraging, Math students are never envious and want success for themselves and their partners. Math students are partners for life, but could have the urge to move too quickly in the relationship. Maybe a proposal is only a few months away?

Health science and social work

As the most caring and selfless subject, health science students always want to help. From the tiniest of thoughtful deeds, like a love note in the morning, to a partner determined to take care of your common cold, health science students are deeply reliable. Likewise, social work students offer kindness and a smiling face every day.

Even on days filled with rain, social work students never fail to find laughter in the grey clouds. Both subjects prioritise self-care and wellbeing for themselves and their partners. They value emotional connections with affection and considerate actions.

Unfortunately, this can be overbearing with the consistent questions of “how are you?” and “are you ok?” driving their partners to value personal space.

Science

On the other hand, with such a broad scope of topics, students doing subjects like chemistry, physics, medicine, or astronomy value their personal space. They are dedicated to studying and feel most confident at a desk, in a lab, or watching a documentary.

Hyper-fixated on one thing at a time, their idea of a perfect date would be playing a board game like chess or Monopoly. Science students value their partner’s success, as well as their own, and find ambition an attractive trait.

Performing arts

Performing arts students are the most passionate and loyal in a relationship. They embrace openness and individuality, whilst still wanting to enjoy the things their partners love. Performing arts students foster a relationship with lots of mutual trust since friendship is the foundation of a long-lasting bond.

The only thing that sets the relationship back from being more serious is the occasional love bombing and lack of boundaries, which may lead to a rocky partnership.

Law, politics and international relations

A law student’s relationship is built on mutual respect and sincerity towards their partner’s opinions. They never fail to expose their mistakes, as well as their partner’s, to make sure communication stays honest and open.

Although this honesty is positive, it can be blatant criticism. The chances are they are hiding behind a partner’s flaws and constant pestering to find the actual truth. Particularly, politics students tend to have access to most of their partners’ passwords.

History

History students pay the most attention to detail in a relationship. They never forget a single appointment, birthday, or anniversary. Mutual responsibility is promised for household chores, shopping, and cooking, as history students genuinely enjoy these tasks.

History students know their partner values a relationship with their family and makes an effort to please. However, they may come into a relationship with emotional baggage, such as being hung up on the past.

Sports sciences

You get what you see with sport science. They are an open book that owns up to mistakes with open communication and honesty. Loyalty to their partner and their friendships are important, but sports science students like to go out.

They are around for a good time, not a long time, and their immaturity speaks for itself. Commitment and the responsibility they need for a relationship terrifies them.

